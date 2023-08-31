Hello User
iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Check price, specs, features

iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Check price, specs, features

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:09 PM IST Livemint

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G launched in India with 6.74-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and 66W fast charging. Available from 21,999.

Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

iQOO has launched the Z7 Pro 5G in India. It features a 6.74-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, dual rear cameras with OIS, and a 16MP selfie camera. The device offers a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging and supports Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, the smartphone is available in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colors.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Price

The iQOO Z7 Pro comes with a base price of 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, but during its launch period, it will be effectively available at a discounted price of 21,999.

Similarly, the 256GB model is originally priced at 24,999 but can be purchased for 22,999 as part of the limited-time launch offer. Interested buyers can avail of these offers through Amazon and the iQOO e-store. The iQOO Z7 Pro will officially go on sale on September 5th, exclusively on Flipkart, and will be offered in two attractive colors - Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

iQOO Z7 Pro: Specifications

Sporting a sizable 6.74-inch display with full HD resolution, the iQOO Z7 Pro houses a robust MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset beneath its surface, a formidable mid-range System-on-Chip. This processing unit is complemented by a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone will come pre-installed with the Android 13 operating system.

The iQOO Z7 Pro features a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functionality and a ring-shaped LED flash. Alongside it, there is a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the device boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, neatly situated within a single punch-hole cutout.

Regarding connectivity, the iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The 5G smartphone houses a 4,600mAh battery and boasts rapid 66W charging capabilities.

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
