iQOO has already confirmed that its latest mid-range contender, the iQOO Z9 5G, will hit the Indian market on March 12. Ahead of the smartphone's scheduled launch, iQOO has revealed a number of key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, while some leaks have hinted at the price of the latest mid-range entrant.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G India launch today: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

iQOO Z9 5G India Price (Expected):

According to a leak from tipster Mukul Sharma on X (formerly Twitter), the iQOO Z9 5G could be priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone is likely to be an Amazon exclusive, and therefore may be available early for Prime users from March 13, while all users may be able to purchase the device from March 14.

Moreover, the tipster suggests that there could be a flat discount of ₹2,000 on the purchase of the iQOO Z9 5G using ICICI and HDFC bank cards.

iQOO Z9 5G expected specifications:

iQOO has previously confirmed via its official website and Amazon landing page that the iQOO Z9 5G will be powered by the MediaTek 7200 chipset and also feature an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness and 300Hz of touch sampling rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be available in two colourways: Brushed Green and Graphene Blue.

Also Read | Poco X6 Neo set to launch in India on March 13: Everything we know so far

The iQOO Z9 5G is also confirmed to sport a 5,000mAh battery, dual stereo speaker setup and be powered under the ₹20,000 price bracket. iQOO claims that the battery on its latest mid-ranger can last up to 5.9 hours during gameplay and around 17.4 hours during video playback. The smartphone will also feature a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!