iQOO Z9 5G India price leaked online ahead of March 12 launch: Everything we know so far
iQOO Z9 5G to launch in India on March 12 with expected prices starting at ₹17,999. The smartphone will feature MediaTek 7200 chipset, AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery lasting up to 5.9 hours of gameplay.
iQOO has already confirmed that its latest mid-range contender, the iQOO Z9 5G, will hit the Indian market on March 12. Ahead of the smartphone's scheduled launch, iQOO has revealed a number of key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, while some leaks have hinted at the price of the latest mid-range entrant.