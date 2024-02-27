iQOO Z9 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of March 12 India launch: Everything we know so far
iQOO Z9 5G set to launch in India on March 12 with leaked specs including 6.67-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, and 50MP primary camera. The smartphone may be priced under ₹25,000 in India, according to a recent leak.
iQOO has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G will make its debut in India on March 12. However, a number of key specifications and price of the smartphone have been leaked online thanks to the recent update from tipster Yogesh Brar.
