iQOO Z9 5G set to launch in India on March 12 with leaked specs including 6.67-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, and 50MP primary camera. The smartphone may be priced under ₹ 25,000 in India, according to a recent leak.

iQOO has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G will make its debut in India on March 12. However, a number of key specifications and price of the smartphone have been leaked online thanks to the recent update from tipster Yogesh Brar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Z9 5G specifications: According to the tipster, iQOO Z9 5G may feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The mid-range smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and support for virtual RAM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mid-range smartphone is likely to come with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP secondary camera. The iQOO Z9 5G could also feature a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

In terms of software, the iQOO Z9 5G is likely to run on Funtouch OS 14 based on the latest Android 14 operating system, similar to the setup seen on the recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The smartphone is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery pack which may be fast charged via the 44W charger provided inside the box.

As for pricing, Brar predicts that iQOO Z9 5G may be priced somewhere between the 20,000 - 25,000 mark in India. However, do note that this is rumoured pricing and we will have to wait till March 12 for iQOO to officially reveal the price and specifications of its latest device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO had also recently revealed a premium mid-range smartphone, iQOO Neo 9 Pro under the ₹40,000 price segment in a bid to give tough competition to the OnePlus 12R and seal the crown of ‘flagship killer’ smartphone.

