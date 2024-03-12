iQOO has unveiled its latest mid-range device in India, the iQOO Z9 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is available at a starting price of ₹19,999. Coming right on the heels of the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the iQOO Z9 is likely to give stiff competition to the recently launched Realme 12 and Realme 12+ along with the upcoming Poco X6 Neo and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Also Read | Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and everything you need to know

iQOO Z9 5G price:

The iQOO Z9 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The company is also offering an instant discount of ₹2,000 on making the payment using ICICI and HDFC bank cards, bringing the effective price of iQOO Z9 5G to ₹17,999 and ₹19,999 respectively.

The iQOO Z9 5G will be available via Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on March 13 at 12pm and will be available to purchase by all users from March 14.

iQOO Z9 5G specifications:

The iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is IP54 dust and splash-resistant resistant meaning it can handle light splashes of water and raindrops but not complete submersion under water.

Also Read | Poco X6 Neo price and specs leaked online ahead of March 13 India launch

The iQOO Z9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, paired with a Mali-G610 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The latest mid-range smartphone from iQOO comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The iQOO Z9 5G also offers up to 1TB of expandable storage via the MicroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the iQOO Z9 5G features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for all the selfie and video call related requirements.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!