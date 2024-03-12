iQOO Z9 5G with Dimensity 7200 SoC, 50MP camera launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more
iQOO Z9 5G has made its debut in the Indian market with a startin price of ₹19,999. The smartphone features a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek 7200 chipset.
iQOO has unveiled its latest mid-range device in India, the iQOO Z9 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is available at a starting price of ₹19,999. Coming right on the heels of the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the iQOO Z9 is likely to give stiff competition to the recently launched Realme 12 and Realme 12+ along with the upcoming Poco X6 Neo and OnePlus Nord CE 4.