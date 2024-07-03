iQOO Z9 Lite 5G confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far
iQOO Z9 Lite is confirmed to be launched in India on July 15. The phone could come with a 6.56 inch LCD display and a 50MP primary camera.
iQOO has confirmed that its latest budget focused smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will launch in India on July 15. Ahead of the launch, iQOO ha also confirmed that the Z9 Lite 5G will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and a claimed Antutu score of 4.14 lakhs.