iQOO has confirmed that its latest budget focused smartphone, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will launch in India on July 15. Ahead of the launch, iQOO ha also confirmed that the Z9 Lite 5G will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and a claimed Antutu score of 4.14 lakhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is amongst the new device launches during the upcoming Prime Day sale, suggesting that the phone will go on first sal either on July 20 or July 21.

iQOO Z9 Lite specifications: Rumours suggest that the iQOO Z9 Lite could be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite, which was launched in India last month. If that turns out to be true, the iQOO Z9 Lite could feature a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It could feature a 50MP primary plus a 2MP depth sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Z9 Lite expected price: The Vivo T3 Lite started at a price of ₹10,499 and went up to ₹11,499. Given that the iQOO Z9 Lite is likely to be a rebrand of the Vivo T3 Lite, the phone could come at a similar or a slighly lower price point. However, the exact price of the device will only be revealed when the device makes its officially debut in India on Jully 15.

Vivo T3 Lite specifications: The Vivo T3 Lite 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The phone comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset based on 6nm process and is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. There is support for up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage. Moreover, users can also expand the storage further by using an up to 1TB microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera-wise, the T3 Lite 5G comes with a dual shooter setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

