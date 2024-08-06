Vivo sub-brand iQOO has already confirmed that it will be launching its latest mid-range offering in India, the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will launch in India on August 21.Ahead of the scheduled launch, company has also shared many of the key specifications about the two devices along with their price range.

iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9 Pro specifications:

iQOO has confirmed that the Z9s Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and will feature an Antutu score of over 820K, which is said to be significantly higher than the benchmark scores of other Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 phones.

Meanwhile, the company has also clairied that Z9s Pro will feature a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED panel and feature a peak brightness of 4500 nits. iQOO says this will be the brightest display in India under the ₹25,000 price bracket. The phone is confirmed to come in two colourways: Flamboyant Oragne and Luxe Marble.

iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will come with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), 4K video recording and Night Mode. They have also been confirmed to feature a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, iQOO has also confirmed some software features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase. The Z9s Pro is also confirmed to feature a 5,500 mAh battery. With these specs and the price range it seems like iQOO is directly looking to challenge the dominance of OnePlus Nord CE 4 (Review) in the sub ₹25,000 price segment.

Meanwhile, iQOO Z9s is also confirmed to come with a 3D curved AMOLED panel on the front but with a lower peak brightness of 1800 nits. Both the devices are stated to come with a thickness of just 7.49mm.

