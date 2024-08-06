iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro price range, key specifications revealed ahead of August 21 India launch: All we know so far
iQOO Z9s series is all set to launch in India on August 21. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo sub brand has confirmed many details about the upcoming smarpthones including price range, battery, display and more.
Vivo sub-brand iQOO has already confirmed that it will be launching its latest mid-range offering in India, the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will launch in India on August 21.Ahead of the scheduled launch, company has also shared many of the key specifications about the two devices along with their price range.