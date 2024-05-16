iQoo Z9x 5G launched in India: Check price, features, specifications and more
iQOO launches the budget-friendly iQOO Z9x 5G in India, featuring Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP dual rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and exclusive discounts for customers.
iQOO debuts its latest budget-friendly offering, the iQOO Z9x 5G, in India today, unveiling a host of compelling features aimed at capturing the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.