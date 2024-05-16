iQOO launches the budget-friendly iQOO Z9x 5G in India, featuring Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP dual rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and exclusive discounts for customers.

iQOO debuts its latest budget-friendly offering, the iQOO Z9x 5G, in India today, unveiling a host of compelling features aimed at capturing the attention of smartphone enthusiasts.

Pricing Priced competitively, the iQOO Z9x 5G comes in three enticing color variants – Storm Grey and Tornado Green, catering to diverse style preferences.

The 4GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant is priced at ₹12,999, the 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM variant will cost ₹14,999. While the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM device is priced at ₹15,999. Scheduled for release on May 21, eager consumers can purchase the device via Amazon and the iQOO India eStore.

To sweeten the deal, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts, including a ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and an additional ₹600 off on select variants. With its robust features and accessible pricing, the iQOO Z9x 5G emerges as a formidable contender in the bustling Indian smartphone market, poised to challenge the competition head-on.

Specifications Boasting the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under its hood, the device promises swift performance and multitasking. The spotlight shines on its expansive 6.72-inch LCD display, delivering a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant visuals, complemented by an impressive peak brightness of up to 1000 nits.

Adding to its allure, the iQOO Z9x 5G arrives with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments. Equipped with 8GB of RAM, users can expect fluid responsiveness, whether gaming, streaming, or tackling productivity tasks. This sleek handset also offers ample storage options, with variants ranging from 4GB to 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to a staggering 1TB via an external microSD card.

In the photography department, the iQOO Z9x 5G impresses with its dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, ensuring sharp and detailed captures. Complementing this is a 2MP depth sensor for added versatility. On the front, an 8MP selfie camera promises striking self-portraits.

Fueling the device is a robust 6,000mAh battery, capable of enduring extensive usage, and supporting 44W fast charging for minimal downtime. Convenience is further enhanced with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for swift and secure biometric authentication. Connectivity options abound, with a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio enthusiasts, and stereo speakers for immersive sound experiences.

