Apple’s much awaited iPhone 15 series have recently gone on sale in India and across the world. Interestingly, fans all over the world stood up in long queues waiting for their turn to get inside the Apple stores to get their desired device. But was that all the company planned to launch this year? A new report has surfaced online that suggests Apple might be planning to launch its iPad Mini 7 this year.

As per a report by DigiTimes, the California based tech giant is planning to introduce iPad Mini 7 before the end of this year. The publication indicates that Apple might give a boost to its iPad Mini. They say, “The share will gradually pick up during the second half because of Apple’s inventory replenishment needs in the third quarter and orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter, the figures show."

As of now, the company has made official announcements regarding the launch of Apple’s iPad Mini 7. However, another notable tipster namely ShrimpApplePro suggested that the upcoming iPad Mini might be under development. MacRumors reported that this upcoming tablet might witness a processor upgrade. Currently, the iPad Mini 6 is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset.

Moreover, media reports also suggest that the upcoming iPad is also expected to receive an integrated Photogenic Engine with the camera.

Meanwhile, Apple supplier Pegatron has temporarily suspended iPhone assembly at its south India facility on Monday due to a fire incident that occurred on Sunday night, according to Reuters.

Reportedly, the Taiwanese company cancelled all shifts for the day at the factory located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu state. It has not yet communicated to assembly workers whether the facility will resume operations on Tuesday, as per the Reuters sources.

In a statement given to the agency, Pegatron confirmed that there was a spark incident at the facility, which is now under control. The company also emphasised that this incident does not carry substantial financial or operational consequences for them.

According to a local official from the emergency response department, it took nearly five hours to extinguish the fire, requiring the involvement of multiple fire engines from different stations.

