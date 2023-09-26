Is Apple gearing up to launch iPad Mini 7 by this year end? Here's what report suggests1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Apple may launch the iPad Mini 7 before the end of the year, according to a report. The upcoming tablet is rumored to feature a processor upgrade and an integrated Photogenic Engine with the camera.
Apple’s much awaited iPhone 15 series have recently gone on sale in India and across the world. Interestingly, fans all over the world stood up in long queues waiting for their turn to get inside the Apple stores to get their desired device. But was that all the company planned to launch this year? A new report has surfaced online that suggests Apple might be planning to launch its iPad Mini 7 this year.