Is Apple ready to launch the AirTag 2 at WWDC 2025? Here's what the report suggests..

Apple is expected to unveil the second-generation AirTag at WWDC on June 9, following four years without updates. Rumored features include an upgraded UWB chip for improved tracking, a tamper-resistant speaker, and better compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Livemint
Updated26 May 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Apple could be on the verge of unveiling the long-anticipated second-generation AirTag, with strong speculation pointing to an announcement at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 9 June.
First introduced in April 2021, the original AirTag was Apple’s answer to item-tracking solutions, offering users a way to locate personal belongings using the Find My app. However, after four years with no major update, expectations are running high for what the next iteration will bring. According to multiple leaks and reports, including one from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year, the refreshed tracker is slated for a mid-2025 release. In February, leaker Kosutami hinted at a May or June launch, making WWDC an ideal platform for the reveal.

                      Among the rumoured upgrades, the AirTag 2 is expected to feature a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip—already present in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. This chip could triple the tracking range compared to the current model, reaching up to 200 feet (roughly 60 metres). It might enable more precise location tracking and may support features like Precision Finding for People. Additionally, the new model is anticipated to include a tamper-resistant speaker to address concerns over misuse. This would serve as a deterrent to unauthorised tracking and improve user safety.

                      Also Read | Next-gen Apple AirTag to boost range, launch in 2025: Report

                      Another key upgrade could be deeper compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro headset, enhancing location awareness and spatial computing capabilities in Apple's new mixed-reality environment.

                      No substantial changes to the AirTag’s physical design are expected, which means it will likely retain the compact and minimalist look that has characterised the original. The original AirTag currently retails in the U.S. at $29 for a single unit or $99 for a four-pack, though pricing for the updated version remains unconfirmed.

                      Earlier this year, the Cupertino-based company introduced several new products, including the iPhone 16e in February and a suite of refreshed Mac and iPad models in March. The company also expanded its accessories range with the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds, new Beats charging cables, and a Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch.

