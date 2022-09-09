Is buying an iPhone 14 series phone from US a good idea? Know pros and cons

Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slot in the iPhone 14 series in the US. This means that the US variants of iPhone 14 series will not come with a physical tray to insert the sim cards. Instead, the iPhone 14 series phone will only support eSIMS.
The technology giant Apple has launched its latest lineup of iPhone 14 series. These four iPhones in the series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the first time, Apple has launched e-SIM only models in the US. So the question rises, will a US based iPhone variant work in India? The answer is yes, the US based iPhone variants will work in India.
Apple has dropped the physical SIM card slot in the iPhone 14 series in the US. This means that the US variants of iPhone 14 series will not come with a physical tray to insert the sim cards. Instead, the iPhone 14 series phone will only support eSIMS. These US based iPhones cannot activate with a physical SIM, says the company.
Notably, major telecom providers like Airtel, Jio and Vi support e-SIM. The e-SIM facility has been available in India for many years now. Apple has already registered these telcos for e-SIM facility. This means that Indian users can get their iphone 14 from the US and it will work in India. But only unlocked iPhone will work here.
However, getting the latest iPhone from the US has both advantages and disadvantages. The all new iPhone 14 does not support physical SIMS. It means users would have to seek help from their service providers to get their new iPhone running. Vi, Jio and Airtel have clearly listed how to activate an e-SIM on their website.
Notably, users cannot transfer anything saved on their physical SIM. Moreover, users will not be able to save contacts or anything on the SIM. It is important to also note that only a few telecom companies provide e-SIM quick transfer to switch carriers. Users need to check if the one they want to move supports or not. No physical SIMS poses a challenge for users in case they want to switch between devices.
Importantly, while travelling users will be required to take services of a provider that supports e-SIM. They cannot buy any local SIM from the airport and use it. This comes with a lot more higher roaming costs.
