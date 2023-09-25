Apple fans are excited all across the world to purchase their favorite iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro devices. However, some users have raised concerns regarding the durability of the pro devices, as recently several drop test videos of these devices surfaced online where the iPhone 15 Pro could not live up to the expectations.

According to Apple, both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the innovative Ceramic Shield material for enhanced durability. These devices are constructed with a combination of Grade 5 titanium and aluminum substructure to achieve both increased strength and lightweight design. Unfortunately, drop-test videos shared online offer a different reality, as claimed by these YouTubers.

Apple Track's YouTuber, Sam Kohl, went to Australia in advance to acquire the iPhone 15, allowing for an early drop test comparison with the iPhone 14 Pro. Repeatedly, Kohl subjected both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro to drops. Initially, both phones appeared to be in decent condition after the first few drops. However, as the drop test continued, the iPhone 15 Pro's condition deteriorated, while the iPhone 14 Pro remained operational, reported Gadgets 360.

The all-new iPhone 15 Pro witnessed severe cracks and did not function anymore. JerryRigEverything did tests on it, like scratching, heating, and using sandpaper, as well as on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As per the YouTuber, he began to apply pressure to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, questioning whether the new fused aluminum-titanium hybrid structure affects its strength. In a matter of seconds, the back glass broke, as per JerryRigEverything.

Some users on X have expressed concerns regarding the durability of the Apple iPhone Pro devices. A user with the name @GeekmanGreg commented on JerryRigEverything’s post on X, stating, “Thank you for the 15 pro durability test. Between that and a couple of drop videos it caused me to research and now finding people talking about overheating and for battery life. I was going to order one and decided against it. This may turn out to be a huge boo boo for Apple."