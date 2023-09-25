Is iPhone 14 Pro stronger than the new iPhone 15 Pro? Here's what THIS drop test video suggests1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Apple iPhone 15 Pro durability concerns raised after drop tests. Some users skeptical about device's strength.
Apple fans are excited all across the world to purchase their favorite iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro devices. However, some users have raised concerns regarding the durability of the pro devices, as recently several drop test videos of these devices surfaced online where the iPhone 15 Pro could not live up to the expectations.
A user commented on Sam Kohl’s post on X, said, “iPhone 36 will have a solution for this."
