Is Samsung planning to introduce a new triple-fold device? Here's what the report suggests
Samsung is reportedly developing a triple foldable smartphone that could feature a larger display and sensors on the hinge, in order to compete with Huawei's triple foldable device.
Samsung has created a brand image for its popular flagship foldable smartphones. Now, the Korean giant is reportedly creating buzz in the tech world, as the rumors swirl around its alleged upcoming triple foldable smartphone. It is likely that Samsung might introduce a completely new player in the foldable segment with the tr-folds, if the speculations are believed to be true. Now, a recent leak has shed some light on the matter.