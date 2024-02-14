Samsung has created a brand image for its popular flagship foldable smartphones. Now, the Korean giant is reportedly creating buzz in the tech world, as the rumors swirl around its alleged upcoming triple foldable smartphone. It is likely that Samsung might introduce a completely new player in the foldable segment with the tr-folds, if the speculations are believed to be true. Now, a recent leak has shed some light on the matter.

As per a recent post by the notable tipster Revengus, the Korean giant plans to launch a triple foldable smartphone in 2024 along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. He wrote in the post, “Rumors are circulating that Samsung will add a triple fold to its lineup this year. With Huawei almost certain to release a triple fold in the second quarter of this year, from Samsung’s perspective, it cannot afford to miss out on the title of ‘world’s first’."

HT Tech reported previously that Samsung is expected to introduce a new foldable device. Now, the tip as per Revengus aligns with the previous report. It is likely that with the new tri-fold smartphone, Samsung could introduce a bigger display and might also offer sensors on the hinge.

Notably, the tipster also suggested that Huawei is another key player in the market who might introduce a triple foldable smartphone by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and touted to be able to survive in extreme conditions. The smartphone is Samsung's first enterprise-focused smartphone in India and was launched globally last month along with the Galaxy Tab Active 5.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 will be available in Standard and Enterprise editions priced at ₹27,209 and ₹27,530 respectively.

