Is Samsung planning to launch a rollable smartphone? This is what the report suggests…1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Samsung plans to launch a rollable OLED smartphone with an Under Panel Camera in 2025, potentially eliminating the need for separate devices.
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a revolutionary smartphone with a rollable OLED display in 2025, according to a tipster. This device would feature an Under Panel Camera for a near-bezel-less display.
