Fri Aug 25 2023 13:30:46
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a revolutionary smartphone with a rollable OLED display in 2025, according to a tipster. This device would feature an Under Panel Camera for a near-bezel-less display. 

While rollable smartphones haven't been mass-produced, Samsung's technological advancements suggest the possibility of a motorized mechanism similar to their "Rollable Flex" display showcased in 2023. Unlike foldables, rollable devices offer a flexible screen that can transition from a small to a tablet-sized display, potentially eliminating the need for separate devices.

As per a report from Sammobile, tipster Revegnus has shared information about a potentially groundbreaking Samsung smartphone scheduled for release in 2025. This innovative device is rumored to boast a rollable OLED display, and notably, it's not expected to be a mere concept phone but rather a commercially available product for consumers to buy. Revegus wrote, “Samsung plans to start mass-producing rollable smartphones in 2025". 

A key feature of Samsung's upcoming smartphone featuring a rollable OLED display is the inclusion of an Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology, which eliminates the need for any visible cutout, as per the report. This design is intended to deliver a nearly bezel-less display experience.

Despite the absence of widely available rollable smartphones, various companies have consistently demonstrated their technological expertise through rollable concept devices. As an instance, during the SID Display Week 2023 held in May, Samsung presented its "Rollable Flex" display, which could expand to an impressive 12.4 inches through a motorized mechanism. 

During the event, Samsung's display team elaborated, "The most significant achievement is the transformation of a large, cumbersome display into a portable form factor by enabling rollability." This suggests the potential incorporation of a similar technology in its upcoming 2025 rollable smartphone.

In contrast to foldable smartphones, rollable devices have the potential to transition from a compact screen size to a tablet-sized display, eliminating the necessity for separate tablets and smartphones. This addresses a goal that foldable smartphones have strived to achieve thus far.

 

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 01:35 PM IST
