Is your iPhone obsolete? Apple adds 5 new devices to the 'no repair' list

Apple has once again updated its vintage and obsolete products list and this time the Cupertino based tech giant has added five new products to the obsolete category. The new products added to the list include the original iPhone SE, the second generation iPad Pro and a couple of Apple Watches.

Which products have been added to the Apple obsolete list? iPhone SE (original edition)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (second generation)

Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès models

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike models

Beats Pill 2.0

Notably, while the Nike and Hermès models of the Watch Series 4 have been added to the obsolete list, the standard Watch Series 4 has not been added.

What does obsolete mean for Apple products? Apple adds products to the obsolete list after the company has stopped distributing them for sale for over seven years.

As per the company's definition of obsolete: “Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.”

The original iPhone SE was discontinued by Apple in September 2018 and its successor, the second generation iPhone SE, was brought in by the company in 2020. The iPhone stopped receiving updates after iOS 15 and with Apple now stopping repairs for the phone, its users will have to look for alternatives.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 4 debuted in 2018 and was the first ever smartwatch that allowed users to take an electrocardiogram right from their wrist. It was discontinued by the company in 2019, shortly after the release of Watch Series 5.

As for the iPad Pro second generation, it was the first Apple device to come with a ProMotion 120 Hz display in 2017, a feature that would later be introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro series in 2021. Earlier this year, the company also added a 120 Hz display to the base variant of the iPhone 17.

