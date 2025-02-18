Our Picks
XREAL Air Ar Glass Smart Glass Up To 201 Large Screen To Carry Anywhere / Tuv Certified (Eye Friendly), Black
RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses - Smart Glasses with 201 Micro OLED, Ultra-fast 120Hz, 600nits Brightness, 1080P XR Glasses, Compatible with iPhone 15 Android/iOS/Consoles/PC/Steam Deck/ROG/Mac
XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses, 130 Wearable Display with All-Day Comfort, 72g 120Hz 1080P, Ideal for Gaming, Streaming, Smart Glasses, Best TV/Projector/Monitor Alternative
XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses
XREAL Air AR Glasses Bundled With Nreal Adapter Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck,Xbox,PS5 and More Game, AR Glasses
Meta Quest 3S 128GB Virtual Reality Glasses White
Pico 4 All-in-One VR 128GB Headset, White
HTC Vive XR Elite Virtual Reality Headset + Controllers
Meta Quest Pro 256GB VR Headset (Original Product Buy from - Appario Business and Appario Retail Private Ltd) No Warranty in India
Meta Quest 3S 128GB Mixed Virtual Reality Headset - All-in-One, Unreal Experiences
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Raw Titanium, 10)
Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 10)
boAt SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Rose Gold 12)
HP 15 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H,12 Tops, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD,(Win 11, Silver, 1.65 kg),Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd1197TU
HP Pavilion Aero AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, 16 Tops, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, < 1kg) 13.3-inch (33.8cm), Ultra-Light, WUXGA, AMD Radeon Graphics, 5MP Camera, bg0016AU
ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, 3K OLED 16:10, 120Hz 400 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz, Built-in AI (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Neutral Black/1.3 Kg), M5406WA-PP961WS
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 258V (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/15(38.86cm)/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.53Kg), 83HM004NIN AI Laptop
ASUS Zenbook S 14,3K OLED,Touch,120Hz, 500nits, Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), Thin & Light Laptop(32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/72Whr Battery/Scandinavian White/1.2 Kg),UX5406SA-PZ358WS
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 14GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black
For years, smartphones have been at the centre of our digital lives. From communication to entertainment, they’ve been our go-to devices for almost everything. But as technology evolves, innovations are emerging that could make smartphones redundant.
Smart glasses promise hands-free connectivity, VR headsets are redefining digital interaction, and AI-powered wearables are streamlining everyday tasks. Even futuristic concepts like brain-computer interfaces are pushing the boundaries of portable computing.
With these advancements, the way we interact with technology is set to change dramatically. So, are we witnessing the beginning of the end for smartphones? In this article, we’ll explore the cutting-edge devices that are shaping the future, and why you might soon ditch your phone for something smarter.
Smart glasses
Smart glasses are no longer just a futuristic concept, they’re here, and you can already buy them. Brands like Meta, Ray-Ban, and Xreal are leading the charge, offering glasses with built-in displays, hands-free calling, and AI assistants. These devices provide real-time information overlays, letting you check messages, navigate, or even take calls without needing to pull out your phone. While they’re not perfect yet, rapid advancements in AR and AI are making them more practical. As these features improve, smart glasses could eventually replace smartphones, offering a more seamless and immersive digital experience.
VR headset
VR headsets are evolving beyond gaming into comprehensive portable computing solutions. The Apple Vision Pro offers a stunning, immersive experience that pushes digital boundaries, while the upcoming Android XR headset aims to seamlessly integrate with your daily tech ecosystem. Meta Quest headsets remain popular for their ease of use and extensive content libraries. Additionally, emerging options like the HTC Vive, XR Elite and Pico 4 are setting new standards in performance and design. These innovative devices redefine how we interact with digital worlds, promising a future where virtual experiences become an integral part of everyday life for everyone to enjoy.
Wearable devices
Wearables are transforming how we interact with technology on the go. Today's smartwatches, smart rings, and earbuds integrate advanced AI to monitor health, manage notifications, and offer personalized assistance. Products like the latest Apple Watch and cutting-edge AI earbuds deliver contextual insights and hands-free control, making daily routines smoother and more efficient. These devices are already enhancing productivity and well-being, while ongoing innovations promise even greater functionality. As AI continues to evolve, these wearables will become indispensable companions in our everyday lives.
AI-powered laptops
AI laptops are emerging as the next frontier in portable computing. These devices integrate advanced artificial intelligence at both hardware and software levels to optimise performance, personalize user experiences, and even predict maintenance needs. With features like adaptive processing and smart power management, AI laptops are designed to learn your work habits and adjust in real time for peak efficiency. Tech giants such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo are pioneering these innovations, offering models that cater to creative professionals and everyday users alike.
FAQs
Question : Will smartphones soon become obsolete?
Ans : Emerging tech may replace smartphones as integrated, versatile devices, but the transition will take time.
Question : What are smart glasses?
Ans : Smart glasses are wearable AR devices that offer hands-free connectivity, real-time data, and digital overlays.
Question : How are VR headsets evolving?
Ans : New VR headsets extend beyond gaming, providing immersive workspaces and enhanced digital interactions
Question : What are AI-powered wearables?
Ans : AI wearables, like smartwatches and earbuds, use artificial intelligence to offer personalized assistance and health monitoring.
Question : What makes AI laptops stand out?
Ans : AI laptops optimize performance with adaptive processing and smart features, learning from user habits for improved efficiency.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.