Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Is your smartphone on the verge of becoming useless? These cutting-edge devices will redefine portable computing

Is your smartphone on the verge of becoming useless? These cutting-edge devices will redefine portable computing

Amit Rahi

Smartphones have dominated portable computing for years, but their reign may be ending. Emerging technologies like smart glasses, VR headsets, and AI wearables are redefining how we connect and work. Here’s a look at the devices that could make smartphones obsolete.

Your smartphone’s days are numbered, meet the future of portable computing.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

XREAL Air Ar Glass Smart Glass Up To 201 Large Screen To Carry Anywhere / Tuv Certified (Eye Friendly), Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses - Smart Glasses with 201 Micro OLED, Ultra-fast 120Hz, 600nits Brightness, 1080P XR Glasses, Compatible with iPhone 15 Android/iOS/Consoles/PC/Steam Deck/ROG/Mac

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses, 130 Wearable Display with All-Day Comfort, 72g 120Hz 1080P, Ideal for Gaming, Streaming, Smart Glasses, Best TV/Projector/Monitor Alternative

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

XREAL Air AR Glasses Bundled With Nreal Adapter Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck,Xbox,PS5 and More Game, AR Glasses

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Meta Quest 3S 128GB Virtual Reality Glasses White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pico 4 All-in-One VR 128GB Headset, White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HTC Vive XR Elite Virtual Reality Headset + Controllers

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Meta Quest Pro 256GB VR Headset (Original Product Buy from - Appario Business and Appario Retail Private Ltd) No Warranty in India

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Meta Quest 3S 128GB Mixed Virtual Reality Headset - All-in-One, Unreal Experiences

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Lake Green Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Raw Titanium, 10)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 10)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

boAt SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Rose Gold 12)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HP 15 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H,12 Tops, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD,(Win 11, Silver, 1.65 kg),Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd1197TU

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HP Pavilion Aero AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, 16 Tops, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, < 1kg) 13.3-inch (33.8cm), Ultra-Light, WUXGA, AMD Radeon Graphics, 5MP Camera, bg0016AU

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED, 3K OLED 16:10, 120Hz 400 nits, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor 2.0GHz, Built-in AI (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Neutral Black/1.3 Kg), M5406WA-PP961WS

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 258V (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/15(38.86cm)/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.53Kg), 83HM004NIN AI Laptop

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

ASUS Zenbook S 14,3K OLED,Touch,120Hz, 500nits, Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), Thin & Light Laptop(32GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/72Whr Battery/Scandinavian White/1.2 Kg),UX5406SA-PZ358WS

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 14GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

For years, smartphones have been at the centre of our digital lives. From communication to entertainment, they’ve been our go-to devices for almost everything. But as technology evolves, innovations are emerging that could make smartphones redundant.

Smart glasses promise hands-free connectivity, VR headsets are redefining digital interaction, and AI-powered wearables are streamlining everyday tasks. Even futuristic concepts like brain-computer interfaces are pushing the boundaries of portable computing.

With these advancements, the way we interact with technology is set to change dramatically. So, are we witnessing the beginning of the end for smartphones? In this article, we’ll explore the cutting-edge devices that are shaping the future, and why you might soon ditch your phone for something smarter.

Smart glasses

Smart glasses are no longer just a futuristic concept, they’re here, and you can already buy them. Brands like Meta, Ray-Ban, and Xreal are leading the charge, offering glasses with built-in displays, hands-free calling, and AI assistants. These devices provide real-time information overlays, letting you check messages, navigate, or even take calls without needing to pull out your phone. While they’re not perfect yet, rapid advancements in AR and AI are making them more practical. As these features improve, smart glasses could eventually replace smartphones, offering a more seamless and immersive digital experience.

VR headset

VR headsets are evolving beyond gaming into comprehensive portable computing solutions. The Apple Vision Pro offers a stunning, immersive experience that pushes digital boundaries, while the upcoming Android XR headset aims to seamlessly integrate with your daily tech ecosystem. Meta Quest headsets remain popular for their ease of use and extensive content libraries. Additionally, emerging options like the HTC Vive, XR Elite and Pico 4 are setting new standards in performance and design. These innovative devices redefine how we interact with digital worlds, promising a future where virtual experiences become an integral part of everyday life for everyone to enjoy.

Wearable devices

Wearables are transforming how we interact with technology on the go. Today's smartwatches, smart rings, and earbuds integrate advanced AI to monitor health, manage notifications, and offer personalized assistance. Products like the latest Apple Watch and cutting-edge AI earbuds deliver contextual insights and hands-free control, making daily routines smoother and more efficient. These devices are already enhancing productivity and well-being, while ongoing innovations promise even greater functionality. As AI continues to evolve, these wearables will become indispensable companions in our everyday lives.

AI-powered laptops

AI laptops are emerging as the next frontier in portable computing. These devices integrate advanced artificial intelligence at both hardware and software levels to optimise performance, personalize user experiences, and even predict maintenance needs. With features like adaptive processing and smart power management, AI laptops are designed to learn your work habits and adjust in real time for peak efficiency. Tech giants such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo are pioneering these innovations, offering models that cater to creative professionals and everyday users alike.

Similar articles for you

Best wearables to buy for yourself: Top 10 picks for you to adopt a wire-free lifestyle

Smart rings vs smartwatches: Which wearable should you buy for fitness? A comparison with our top picks

Best laptop under 50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, value, and features from brands like HP and Dell

Best laptops under 40000 in India: Top 10 picks with advanced features and technology for students and professionals

AI laptops: What they are, how they work, and which ones to buy

FAQs

Question : Will smartphones soon become obsolete?

Ans : Emerging tech may replace smartphones as integrated, versatile devices, but the transition will take time.

Question : What are smart glasses?

Ans : Smart glasses are wearable AR devices that offer hands-free connectivity, real-time data, and digital overlays.

Question : How are VR headsets evolving?

Ans : New VR headsets extend beyond gaming, providing immersive workspaces and enhanced digital interactions

Question : What are AI-powered wearables?

Ans : AI wearables, like smartwatches and earbuds, use artificial intelligence to offer personalized assistance and health monitoring.

Question : What makes AI laptops stand out?

Ans : AI laptops optimize performance with adaptive processing and smart features, learning from user habits for improved efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.