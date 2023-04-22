Itel 2ES smartwatch launched with up to 12 days battery. Details1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 12:38 PM IST
- The smartwatch allows users to make calls with the built-in microphone. Itel 2ES smartwatch has a 1.8-inch IPS HD display.
Consumer electronics brand Itel has expanded its product portfolio in India. The company has launched the Itel smartwatch 2ES. The all-new smartwatch comes with a price tag of ₹1,699. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3 and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×