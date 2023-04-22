Consumer electronics brand Itel has expanded its product portfolio in India. The company has launched the Itel smartwatch 2ES. The all-new smartwatch comes with a price tag of ₹1,699. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3 and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 days.

The smartwatch allows users to make calls with the built-in microphone. Itel 2ES smartwatch has a 1.8-inch IPS HD display.

Speaking about the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “As India becomes the second-largest smartwatch market, with a remarkable 300 percent YoY growth, it presents a significant opportunity for us. The itel 2ES is our latest offering, designed to cater to the technological demands of the peri-urban and rural customer base, who are looking for value for money with each purchase. We are confident that this product will help us tap into this burgeoning market and contribute to the growth of the smartwatch industry in India in the years to come."

The Itel smartwatch 2ES features an AI voice assistant that allows users to make calls, send messages and control other smart gadgets using voice commands. In addition to the Call Anytime, Anywhere feature, the itel Smartwatch 2ES also includes a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen monitor.

The itel Smartwatch 2ES also offers music and camera control, as well as smart notifications that allow users to stay up to date with their messages and social media notifications.

The smartwatch is IP68 water resistant and has a 1.8-inch screen featuring 90% screen-to-body ratio with a brightness of up to 500nits. The device comes with a 250mAh battery and offers up to 12 days battery life. It features magnetic charging. City Blue, Red, Green and Water Green are the colour options of the Itel 2ES.