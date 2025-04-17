itel A95 5G, an affordable smartphone with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, features and more

Itel launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the A95 5G, in the Indian market on 17 April 2025. It offers AI-driven features at an affordable price point.

Pricing and availability in India The smartphone is available in two configurations — 4GB RAM priced at ₹9,599 and 6GB RAM at ₹9,999 — both paired with 128GB of internal storage. The device is available to purchase from the authorised retail stores across the India.

Specifications and features Running on Android 14, the itel A95 5G is powered by the MediaTek D6300 octa-core processor and supports multiple 5G bands. The device features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response. The screen is protected by PANDA glass and sports a punch-hole design with a Dynamic Bar.

One of the highlights of the A95 5G is itel’s in-house AI assistant, Aivana. The device also incorporates the Ask AI tool, which enables users to access functionalities such as grammar checking, text generation, and content discovery.

In terms of design, the phone measures 7.8mm in thickness and carries an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. Biometric security is handled via a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device also supports face unlock.

For optics, the device comes equipped with a 50MP Super HDR rear camera, along with an 8MP front camera. The A95 5G supports 2K video recording and features photography modes such as Vlog mode, Dual Video Capture, and Sky effects.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the device includes a 10W charger. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and an infrared blaster, allowing the handset to be used as a remote control for compatible home appliances.

The A95 5G offers memory expansion — the 4GB RAM variant can be expanded up to 8GB, while the 6GB variant is expandable up to 12GB. Additionally, buyers will receive a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. The brand is also promising five years of software support for the handset.