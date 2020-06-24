NEW DELHI : TRANSSION India’s smartphone brand ‘itel mobile’ on Wednesday announced the launch of smart gadgets in an attractive price range of Rs100-Rs1,999.

The product range offers a complete mobile solution to users which incorporate a wide range of technology and features, said itel.

itel’s smart gadgets range, that will go on sale across offline stores starting Tuesday, boasts of 14 new products including power bank, phone charger, car charger, data cable, phone battery, wired earphone, bluetooth earphone, wireless earphones, wired speaker, bluetooth speaker and fit band.

“With ever-evolving lifestyle and technological advancements, there exists a remarkable need for high quality smart accessories in the entry-level segment, especially in tier-3 cities and towns," Arijeet Talaptra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said.

itel said with smart gadgets it aims to fulfil aspirations of consumers by providing them with trendy and quality accessories at an affordable price.

Each product is quality-driven, light weighted, highly portable and equipped with best in class specifications, it added.

“We are confident that the launch of itel Smart Gadgets range will enjoy similar success in India as we witnessed in the mobile handset segment," Talaptra said.

The company is providing a 12 months warranty for its accessory segment, which include power banks, chargers, fit band, bluetooth headsets and speakers; and a 6-month warranty for other accessories--batteries, earphones, USB cables. An additional benefit of over-the-counter replacement for selected smart gadgets will also be available.

