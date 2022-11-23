Jabra Evolve 2 TWS buds built for virtual meetings launched: Check price, specs

Jabra, a smart wearable manufacturer, has launched its Evolve 2 TWS earbuds in India. The company claims the device has been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. These TWS earbuds are the latest addition to the Evolve series. According to Jabra, the Evolve 2 earbuds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms which includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, the company claims that the device uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.
Jabra, a smart wearable manufacturer, has launched its Evolve 2 TWS earbuds in India. The company claims the device has been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. These TWS earbuds are the latest addition to the Evolve series. According to Jabra, the Evolve 2 earbuds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms which includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, the company claims that the device uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.
Jabra Evolve 2: Price in India
The Jabra Evolve 2 earbuds come at a price of ₹39,122. As per the company, these TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on the official website of Jabra and other authorised resellers by the end of this month. It comes in classic black colour.
Jabra Evolve 2: Price in India
The Jabra Evolve 2 earbuds come at a price of ₹39,122. As per the company, these TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on the official website of Jabra and other authorised resellers by the end of this month. It comes in classic black colour.
Jabra Evolve 2: Specifications
The Jabra Evolve 2 is offered MultiSensor Voice technology which improves the call performance as it uses the multiple mics and Jabra algorithms to block out the excessive noise, as per the company. Interestingly, these TWS earbuds can be connected to two different devices at the same time using its multipoint connection feature.
Jabra Evolve 2: Specifications
The Jabra Evolve 2 is offered MultiSensor Voice technology which improves the call performance as it uses the multiple mics and Jabra algorithms to block out the excessive noise, as per the company. Interestingly, these TWS earbuds can be connected to two different devices at the same time using its multipoint connection feature.
Jabra Evolve 2 features Ajustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which can be used by working professionals for customised and personalised the ANC to their listening preferences, claims the company. These earbuds block out the eternal sounds and minimise distractions.
Jabra Evolve 2 features Ajustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which can be used by working professionals for customised and personalised the ANC to their listening preferences, claims the company. These earbuds block out the eternal sounds and minimise distractions.
It comes with a case dongle which can be plugged into a PC as well. The device features a wireless range of up to 20 metres. With this kind of range, the Jabra Evolve 2 allows working professionals to move around their home or any hybrid work location without compromising the call quality, according to Jabra.
It comes with a case dongle which can be plugged into a PC as well. The device features a wireless range of up to 20 metres. With this kind of range, the Jabra Evolve 2 allows working professionals to move around their home or any hybrid work location without compromising the call quality, according to Jabra.
"Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra, said in a statement.