Jabra Evolve 2 TWS buds built for virtual meetings launched: Check price, specs

"Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra, said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}