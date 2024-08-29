Get ready for JBL Brand Week, where you can snag amazing discounts on premium audio items like speakers and soundbars. Boost your audio experience with JBL’s fantastic designs at prices that are simply unbeatable. You won’t want to miss this chance!

Check out incredible deals during JBL Brand Week, where top-quality sound meets unbeatable savings. Whether you are a dedicated audiophile or simply seeking to enhance your auditory experience, this is an ideal opportunity to explore JBL's extensive product lineup. From robust party speakers that energize your events to elegant soundbars that elevate your home entertainment setup, JBL offers a diverse selection for all preferences.

Renowned for its outstanding audio performance and cutting-edge designs, JBL remains at the forefront of the industry, providing products that produce clear, crisp sound and rich, deep bass. Throughout this exclusive week, take advantage of substantial price reductions on some of JBL's most popular offerings, allowing you to enjoy high-quality sound without exceeding your budget. Seize the chance to improve your audio experience with products that seamlessly blend style, performance, and affordability. Prepare to enhance your sound experience with JBL Brand Week.

The JBL Flip 6 is an exceptional choice for those seeking a powerful sound experience, whether in the comfort of your home or the outdoors. Offering up to 12 hours of uninterrupted playtime, this portable speaker ensures that your music continues without pause. Its IP67 rating assures its water and dust resistance, making it suitable for both poolside enjoyment and hiking adventures. The advanced Bluetooth 5.1 technology connects effortlessly to your devices, while the 2-way speaker system delivers clear and impactful audio. Its durable design allows for easy portability, ensuring that your preferred music is always within reach.

Specifications of JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound Connectivity: Bluetooth

Maximum output: 30 watts

Colour: Black

Size: 25.5 cm

2. JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Get ready to elevate your music experience with the JBL Flip 5. This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful JBL Signature Sound with a deep bass that resonates through any space. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, you can keep the music going all day. The Flip 5 is built to withstand the elements with its IPX7 waterproof rating, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. Its rugged fabric design and vibrant colours add a stylish touch, while the PartyBoost feature lets you pair it with other JBL speakers for a louder, more immersive sound experience.

Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound Connectivity: Bluetooth

Maximum output: 20 watts

Colour: Black

Size: 21.59 cm

3. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

Upgrade your home entertainment experience with the JBL Cinema SB241 soundbar. This powerful soundbar delivers 110 watts of audio power, complemented by a wired subwoofer for deep, impactful bass that enriches both movies and music. Enjoy the immersive surround sound provided by Dolby Digital Audio, making you feel like you're in a theatre right at home. With a variety of connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical inputs, the setup is simple and convenient. The soundbar also includes a special sound mode that enhances voice clarity, ensuring that every word is heard clearly. Its modern design allows it to blend beautifully into any living space.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer Connectivity: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Maximum output: 110 watts

Colour: Black

Size: 62 mm

4. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Go 3 is a compact powerhouse that delivers JBL Pro Sound in an ultra-portable package. Despite its small size, it provides crystal-clear audio with signature JBL bass. The speaker is designed for on-the-go listening, with a feather-light build and a rugged fabric exterior that’s both stylish and durable. It’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere without worrying about splashes or sand. With Bluetooth 5.1 for quick connectivity and up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, the JBL Go 3 is perfect for those who want quality sound wherever they go.

Specifications of JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless

Maximum output: 4.2 watts

Colour: Blue

Weight: 209 gm

5. JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect sound system for your parties, pumping out a massive 160 watts of JBL Pro Sound that fills the room with deep, powerful audio. Its awesome light show dances to the music, turning any get-together into an unforgettable experience. With a battery life of up to 12 hours and a handy power bank, the tunes can keep going all night long. Plus, its IPX4 splashproof design means you can take the fun anywhere, even by the pool. And with inputs for guitars and mics, you can bring live music into the mix, making every occasion even more special.

Specifications of JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth

Maximum output: 160 watts

Colour: Black

Weight: 10.8 kg

6. JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Boost your home theatre setup with the JBL Cinema SB271 soundbar, packing a punch with 220 watts of powerful sound. It comes with a wireless subwoofer that pumps out deep bass, taking your movie and music experience to the next level. With Dolby Digital audio, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Plus, it’s super easy to connect with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and optical inputs, so streaming music or hooking it up to your TV is a breeze. And don’t worry about missing any dialogue—there’s a special voice clarity mode that makes sure everything is crystal clear for those epic movie nights.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Connectivity: Bluetooth, Optical, HDMI

Maximum output: 220 watts

Colour: Black

Weight: 6.6 kg

7. JBL Partybox 310 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL PartyBox 310 is here to deliver an impressive 240 watts of JBL Pro Sound that’ll keep the energy high. It features a cool light show that syncs with your music, creating an awesome vibe. Plus, it’s super portable with a telescopic handle and wheels, making it a breeze to take anywhere. With up to 18 hours of playtime and IPX4 splashproof protection, it’s perfect for any event, rain or shine. And don’t forget, you can plug in a guitar or mic to bring some live entertainment to your gathering!

Specifications of JBL Partybox 310 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Maximum output: 240 watts

Colour: Black

Weight: 17.4 kg

8. JBL Bar 9.1, Truly Wireless Soundbar with 9.1 (5.1.4) Channel

Transform your home into a cinema with the JBL Bar 9.1! This totally wireless soundbar delivers an incredible audio experience that’ll blow you away. With a whopping 820 watts of power, it serves up deep bass and sharp highs, making everything from movies to music pop. It features a 10" down-firing wireless subwoofer and two detachable rear speakers for a genuine 9.1 surround sound vibe. Thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS, you’ll enjoy immersive 3D sound that fills the entire room. Plus, it’s super easy to set up with HDMI ARC and Bluetooth, making it the perfect addition to your home theater.

Specifications of JBL Bar 9.1, Truly Wireless Soundbar with 9.1 (5.1.4) Channel Connectivity: HDMI

Maximum output: 820 watts

Colour: Black

Weight: 16 kg

Check out more options:

Top 3 features of the best JBL speakers and home theatre systems

Best JBL speakers and home theatre systems Colour Mounting type Battery life JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound Black Tabletop 12 hours JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Black Tabletop 12 hours JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar Black Wall Mount 24 hours JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker Blue Tabletop 5 hours JBL Partybox 110 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Black Floor standing 12 hours JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar Black Wall Mount 24 hours JBL Partybox 310 | Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker Black Floor standing 18 hours JBL Bar 9.1, Truly Wireless Soundbar with 9.1 (5.1.4) Channel Black Wall Mount 24 hours

FAQs Question : What products are included in JBL Brand Week discounts? Ans : JBL Brand Week features discounts on a wide range of products, including portable Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, home theatre systems, and party speakers. Check the promotion page for specific deals. Question : What should I consider when choosing a speaker or home theatre system? Ans : Consider the size of your room, the type of audio experience you desire (e.g., powerful bass, surround sound), connectivity options (Bluetooth, HDMI, etc.), and your budget. Matching these factors with your preferences ensures the best sound experience. Question : Can I connect my JBL speakers or home theatre system to multiple devices? Ans : Yes, most modern speakers and home theatre systems offer multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical inputs, allowing you to connect them to various devices like TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Question : Do speakers and home theatre systems require regular maintenance? Ans : To maintain optimal performance, keep your speakers and home theatre system dust-free, check for software updates if applicable, and ensure that connections are secure. Periodically test the sound output to ensure everything is functioning correctly.