JBL Music Fest! Massive price drop on JBL soundbars, speakers, party boxes, wireless headphones and more, up to 60% off

December always brings the same question for music lovers who wonder if the sound will be enough this time. From house parties and office gatherings to that one friend’s place that turns into the after-party spot, we lean on speakers more than we realise. If you’ve been putting off an audio upgrade, JBL Music Fest lands at exactly the right time.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details ₹8,998 Check Details JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details ₹9,499 Check Details JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details ₹69,998 Check Details JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details ₹22,998 Check Details JBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos® 3D Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (720W) View Details ₹69,998 Check Details View More

With price drops on JBL soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, party boxes, wireless headphones and earbuds on Amazon, this sale makes it easier to sort sound for Christmas, New Year or any celebration you are planning. You can focus on playlists and people, knowing your music has the volume, clarity and presence to follow you from room to room.

JBL Music Fest soundbars get up to 53% off on Amazon for home entertainment If your TV sounds flat during movies, this is a time to look at JBL soundbars in the JBL Music Fest. With discounts of up to 53%, you can sort living room audio without waiting for sale.

From single bar setups to models with subwoofers, there is something for smaller rooms and bigger spaces. Pick what fits your screen size, seating distance and how loud you usually like your playlists and weekend watch list.

Best soundbar deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Earbuds - JBL Music Fest on Amazon with up to 60% off If you like walking, working and scrolling with music always on, this part of JBL Music Fest is worth a closer look. JBL earbuds on Amazon are down by up to 60%, so you can finally replace those uneven, low battery pairs hiding in bags and drawers.

Some lean towards heavy bass, some towards calls or long podcasts. Check how they fit, how quickly they charge and how many hours of listening you need.

Best earbud deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

JBL Music Fest speakers and party boxes on Amazon with up to 46% off If your weekend plans end with someone dragging a small speaker from room to room, JBL Music Fest on Amazon is a chance to move up to JBL speakers and party boxes with prices down by up to 46%.

Pick portable speakers for daily listening or larger party boxes for balcony, terrace or living room. Match the size to your guest list and music taste, then let the sound carry chat and sing along.

Best deals on speakers and party boxes:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

JBL Music Fest headphones on Amazon with up to 55% off right now For many of us, headphones stay on longer than they stay off. JBL Music Fest on Amazon cuts prices on JBL pairs by up to 55% discount, making it easier to move from older wired sets to something that handles calls, playlists and shows in one go.

Go for over ear models when you need focus, lighter wireless sets for commuting, or TWS pairs for gym and travel, so one JBL companion stays with you through the day.

Best wireless headphone deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...