JBL Music Fest! Massive price drop on JBL soundbars, speakers, party boxes, wireless headphones and more, up to 60% off

December always brings the same question for music lovers who wonder if the sound will be enough this time. From house parties and office gatherings to that one friend’s place that turns into the after-party spot, we lean on speakers more than we realise. If you’ve been putting off an audio upgrade, JBL Music Fest lands at exactly the right time.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details
₹8,998
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)View Details
₹9,499
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)View Details
₹69,998
JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)View Details
₹22,998
JBL Bar 800 Pro, 7.1 (5.1.2) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos® 3D Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, PureVoice, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi & Optical Input (720W)View Details
₹69,998
With price drops on JBL soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, party boxes, wireless headphones and earbuds on Amazon, this sale makes it easier to sort sound for Christmas, New Year or any celebration you are planning. You can focus on playlists and people, knowing your music has the volume, clarity and presence to follow you from room to room.
If your TV sounds flat during movies, this is a time to look at JBL soundbars in the JBL Music Fest. With discounts of up to 53%, you can sort living room audio without waiting for sale.
From single bar setups to models with subwoofers, there is something for smaller rooms and bigger spaces. Pick what fits your screen size, seating distance and how loud you usually like your playlists and weekend watch list.
Best soundbar deals:
If you like walking, working and scrolling with music always on, this part of JBL Music Fest is worth a closer look. JBL earbuds on Amazon are down by up to 60%, so you can finally replace those uneven, low battery pairs hiding in bags and drawers.
Some lean towards heavy bass, some towards calls or long podcasts. Check how they fit, how quickly they charge and how many hours of listening you need.
Best earbud deals:
If your weekend plans end with someone dragging a small speaker from room to room, JBL Music Fest on Amazon is a chance to move up to JBL speakers and party boxes with prices down by up to 46%.
Pick portable speakers for daily listening or larger party boxes for balcony, terrace or living room. Match the size to your guest list and music taste, then let the sound carry chat and sing along.
Best deals on speakers and party boxes:
For many of us, headphones stay on longer than they stay off. JBL Music Fest on Amazon cuts prices on JBL pairs by up to 55% discount, making it easier to move from older wired sets to something that handles calls, playlists and shows in one go.
Go for over ear models when you need focus, lighter wireless sets for commuting, or TWS pairs for gym and travel, so one JBL companion stays with you through the day.
Best wireless headphone deals:
Price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday Sale, up to 50% off, “lowest price of the year”: Top 10 deals shortlisted now
Amazon Mega Music Fest is LIVE: Up to 50% off on speakers for winter movie nights and wedding after-parties
Price drop on headphones and speakers in Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale: Top 10 deals with up to 75% off on top brands
Best wireless speakers with long battery life and premium sound quality output: Top 10 picks for all your music needs
10 best Bluetooth speakers with rich sound, strong build and wireless convenience: Choose from JBL, boAt and other brands
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.