JBL Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds features world’s first smart charging case

The JBL Tour Pro 2 charging case is equipped with a built-in display that makes it easy to navigate the earbuds setting compared to the JBL Headphones app. This case features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen display.
JBL announces its JBL Tour Pro 2, a pair of TWS earbuds that features improved noise cancellation and performance. This device comes with what the brand calls ‘the world’s first smart charging case.’
The JBL Tour Pro 2 charging case is equipped with a built-in display that makes it easy to navigate the earbuds setting compared to the JBL Headphones app. This case features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen display which can be used to perform many functions like customise the earbud options, activate and deactivate Active Noise Cancellation, check call and message notifications and even control the playback.
Talking about the specifications, these TWS earbuds from JBL feature 10mm drivers that are a significant upgrade from the 6.8mm drivers on the Tour Pro Plus. The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support spatial audio. It also comes with six noise cancellation microphones and an ear canal test which can optimise the Active Noise Cancellation performance.
JBL’s latest offering provides up to 10 hours of music playback with the case offering 30 more hours, bumping up the total battery life to 40 hours. JBL says that these earbuds will be available in the European market with a price tag of 249 euros which is approximately ₹19,800. Although there is no official confirmation from JBL whether these earbuds would be available for sale in India or not.
Additionally, JBL has also launched the Tour One M2 headphones which would be also available in the European market and are priced at 299 euros which is roughly ₹23,800.
Meanwhile, Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched its Oppo Enco Buds 2 TWS earbuds in India earlier the previous month. These new entry level earbuds are equipped with AI-based noise cancellation features and offer Dolby Atmos support.
The all new earbuds from Oppo come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of up to 10 metre. It is IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the device features 10m drivers and are claimed by Oppo to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours along with the changing case and can last for up to seven hours on a single charge on the earbuds.
