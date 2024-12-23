Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Jingle deals on Smart TVs: Get over 70% off on TVs from top brands with Amazon’s special Christmas store

Jingle deals on Smart TVs: Get over 70% off on TVs from top brands with Amazon’s special Christmas store

Bharat Sharma

Amazon’s Christmas store offers incredible deals on Smart TVs with discounts of over 70%. Explore top brands and upgrade your viewing experience this holiday season. Don’t miss out on these jingle-worthy offers to transform your entertainment setup!

Get over 70% off on Smart TVs this Christmas with Amazon and upgrade the way you enjoy.
Our Picks

Our Picks

This Christmas, Amazon’s special store is offering jingle deals on Smart TVs with discounts of up to 70% on top brands. It’s the perfect time to give your entertainment system an upgrade without breaking the bank. From 4K clarity to smart features that make your viewing experience seamless, these TVs bring you everything you need for a modern home.

Explore options from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more, with sizes and prices that suit every room. Imagine enjoying your favourite shows in stunning detail and effortlessly streaming your go-to apps—all for a fraction of the cost. These festive offers won’t last long, so don’t miss out. Dive into Amazon’s Christmas store, find your perfect TV, and get ready to kick off the holidays in style. The best deals are just a click away!

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings your favourite content to life with vivid colours and stunning detail. Featuring 4K resolution, smart connectivity, and built-in apps, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, and more. Its slim design fits any space, while Crystal Clear technology ensures a superior viewing experience. Upgrade your home entertainment with this top-rated, budget-friendly TV for ultimate clarity and performance.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches D Series Smart LED TV

Specifications

Display
43-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Built-in apps and streaming services
Technology
Crystal Clear for vivid colours
Design
Slim, space-saving with easy installation

Reasons to buy

4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals

Smart TV functionality with access to popular apps

Reasons to avoid

Limited to 43-inch size, may not be ideal for large rooms

Lacks advanced sound technology for premium audio

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B delivers stunning 4K resolution and vibrant colours for an immersive viewing experience. With Google TV integration, it offers easy access to apps, voice control via Google Assistant, and a large display, perfect for medium to large rooms. This smart TV ensures excellent picture quality and sound, making it an ideal choice for entertainment.

Specifications of Sony 55 inches BRAVIA 2 Google TV

Specifications

Display
55 inches 4K Ultra HD LED display
Audio
ClearAudio+ sound technology for immersive sound
Smart TV
Google TV with access to multiple apps and voice control
Connectivity
2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

4K Ultra HD display for vibrant, high-definition visuals

Google TV integration for easy access to streaming services

Reasons to avoid

Limited advanced sound features compared to premium models

Lacks some advanced gaming-specific features

Click Here to Buy

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN offers clear picture quality with HD resolution and vibrant colours. Integrated with Google TV, it provides seamless access to apps and entertainment, while the compact design makes it ideal for smaller rooms. With smart features and voice control, this TV is perfect for those looking for an affordable, user-friendly smart TV experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV

Specifications

Display
32-inch HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED panel
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice control via Google Assistant
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
20W output with Dolby Audio support

Reasons to buy

Affordable, ideal for small rooms

Google Assistant for voice control

Reasons to avoid

HD resolution, not 4K

Limited advanced features

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC delivers stunning picture quality with 4K resolution and vibrant colours. Powered by webOS, it offers easy access to a variety of streaming services and apps. With immersive sound and sleek design, this TV is perfect for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Specifications of LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel
Smart Features
webOS, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
20W output with Dolby Atmos support

Reasons to buy

Excellent 4K picture quality

Smart TV with webOS and voice control

Reasons to avoid

No advanced gaming features

Sound could be more powerful

Click Here to Buy

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours and clarity. Powered by webOS, it gives you easy access to a range of streaming services. With its sleek design and immersive sound, this TV is ideal for an upgraded viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Specifications

Display
43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel
Smart Features
webOS, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
20W output with Dolby Atmos support

Reasons to buy

Clear 4K resolution for an enhanced picture

Smart TV with easy-to-use webOS

Reasons to avoid

No advanced gaming features

Sound could be more powerful

Click Here to Buy

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Also read: Save big on smart TVs! Upto 70% off on the best smart TVs with modern features from Samsung, LG and other top brands

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B offers outstanding 4K resolution and dynamic visuals, making it ideal for movie lovers and gamers alike. Powered by Google TV and integrated with AI technology, it provides seamless streaming, voice control, and personalised recommendations. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Audio and a sleek, modern design.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55 inches Google TV

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel
Smart Features
Google TV, built-in Google Assistant, AI-based recommendations
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Sound
20W output with Dolby Audio for rich sound quality

Reasons to buy

Stunning 4K display with vibrant colours

Google TV integration with AI for better recommendations

Reasons to avoid

Limited sound output for large rooms

Lacks advanced HDMI 2.1 features for gaming

Click Here to Buy

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L offers a large, immersive display with stunning 4K visuals. Powered by Google TV, it provides smart features like voice control and personalised recommendations. With Dolby Audio for rich sound, this TV delivers an outstanding viewing experience, making it perfect for movie nights, gaming, and everyday entertainment.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Specifications

Display
65-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, voice control, personalised recommendations
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Sound
20W output with Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

Impressive 65-inch 4K display with vibrant visuals

Google TV and voice control for easy navigation

Reasons to avoid

No HDMI 2.1 support for next-gen gaming

Average sound output for la

Click Here to Buy

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B offers a stunning 4K resolution with a modern bezel-less design. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to your favourite apps, live streaming services, and smart features like voice control. With Dolby Vision and audio support, this TV is ideal for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Smart LED Google TV

Specifications

Display
55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, voice control, app support
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound
Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio for enhanced audio-visual experience

Reasons to buy

Bezel-less design for a modern look

Google Assistant integration for easy control

Reasons to avoid

Lacks advanced gaming features like HDMI 2.1

Sound quality might not be sufficient for larger rooms

Click Here to Buy

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an exceptional 4K viewing experience with vibrant colours and sharp details. Featuring Samsung's Crystal Display technology, it delivers clear and crisp visuals. Powered by a Smart TV platform, this TV allows seamless access to your favourite apps and streaming services, all while being easy to navigate with its intuitive interface.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Smart LED TV

Specifications

Display
43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Crystal LED panel
Smart Features
Samsung Smart Hub, voice control, app support
Connectivity
2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound
Dolby Audio for immersive sound experience

Reasons to buy

Crystal Display for vivid, lifelike visuals

Samsung Smart Hub for easy app access

Reasons to avoid

Limited HDMI ports for multiple devices

Lacks advanced sound technology like Dolby Atmos

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

Also read: LED vs OLED vs QLED TV: Which one should you buy and why? A comprehensive comparison

The TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B offers an expansive 4K display for an immersive viewing experience. With a bezel-less design, this TV delivers edge-to-edge visuals, while its smart features powered by Google TV provide easy access to a wide range of content and apps. Its robust build and stunning visuals make it perfect for large spaces.

Specifications of TCL 75 inches Smart LED Google TV

Specifications

Display
75-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED panel with bezel-less design
Smart Features
Google TV, voice assistant support, app integration
Connectivity
3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
Dolby Audio, DTS for a cinematic audio experience

Reasons to buy

75-inch display ideal for large spaces

Bezel-less design offers a modern aesthetic

Reasons to avoid

Sound quality could benefit from external speakers

Takes up more space due to its larger size

Click Here to Buy

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)

What is a Smart TV?

A Smart TV is a television with built-in internet connectivity and apps, allowing you to stream content from platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. It also supports features like voice control, screen mirroring, and access to a variety of online services.

Can I connect a Smart TV to the internet?

Yes, Smart TVs can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Once connected, you can stream content, browse the web, and access apps. Some models even offer direct access to online services, including social media, gaming, and live TV streaming.

Do Smart TVs come with built-in streaming apps?

Yes, most Smart TVs come with popular streaming apps pre-installed, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Disney+. You can also download additional apps from the TV’s app store, expanding your viewing options further.

Can I use a Smart TV without an internet connection?

While Smart TVs are designed to offer enhanced functionality with internet access, they can still function as regular TVs. You can watch cable TV or connect external devices like DVDs or gaming consoles, but you won’t have access to streaming services or online features.

How do I set up a Smart TV?

Setting up a Smart TV is straightforward. Simply connect it to a power source, link it to your Wi-Fi network, sign in to your account (e.g., Google or Amazon), and you’re ready to stream your favourite content. Most models provide easy-to-follow on-screen instructions.

Top 3 features of the best Smart TVs

Best smart TVs

Display

Smart features

Ideal for

Samsung 43" D Series Crystal 4K43" 4K Ultra HDVivid Pro Display, Crystal Processor 4K, Smart HubSmall spaces, budget-conscious buyers
Sony 55" BRAVIA 2 Series55" 4K Ultra HDGoogle TV, Voice Control, AI Picture SettingsHome theatres, families
Xiaomi 32" Smart TV A32" HD ReadyGoogle Assistant, Android TV, ChromecastCompact spaces, first-time buyers
LG 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart43" 4K Ultra HDAI ThinQ, WebOS, Netflix & Prime Video appsBudget-conscious, apartment living
Sony 55" BRAVIA 3 Series55" 4K Ultra HDGoogle TV, Ambient Mode, Voice SearchLarge rooms, tech enthusiasts
TCL 55" Bezel-Less 4K TV55" 4K Ultra HDGoogle Assistant, Alexa, Streaming AppsEntertainment, smart home integration
Samsung 43" D Series 4K43" 4K Ultra HDCrystal Processor, Smart Hub, Tizen OSAffordable upgrade, everyday use
TCL 75" Bezel-Less 4K TV75" 4K Ultra HDGoogle Assistant, Built-in ChromecastLarge living rooms, sports fans
LG 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart55" 4K Ultra HDWebOS, Magic Remote, Voice SearchHome entertainment, multi-device users
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K65" 4K Ultra HDGoogle TV, OLED Display, Voice ControlPremium viewing, gamers

Similar articles for you

Acer’s new 65 inch Mini LED TV is a sight to behold: A review of this QLED Google TV

Big screens, bigger savings: Amazon Television Days – transform your home entertainment with stunning visuals

Comprehensive buying guide to choosing the perfect TV for movies, games, and everything in between

FAQs

Question : How do I connect my smart TV to Wi-Fi?

Ans : Go to the TV's settings, select Wi-Fi, and enter your network details to connect to the internet.

Question : Can I use my smart TV for gaming?

Ans : Yes, smart TVs support gaming consoles and cloud gaming apps, offering high-definition visuals and low-latency gameplay.

Question : Does a smart TV require a sound system?

Ans : While smart TVs offer built-in speakers, adding an external sound system like a soundbar can improve audio quality.

Question : Are smart TVs energy-efficient?

Ans : Many smart TVs are energy-efficient, using advanced technologies to reduce power consumption while providing top-quality viewing experiences.

Question : Can I stream content from my laptop to a smart TV?

Ans : Yes, smart TVs support casting or screen mirroring from laptops, allowing seamless streaming of videos, presentations, and more.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.