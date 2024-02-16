 Jio Bharat B2 rumors gain momentum: Potential upgrades over Bharat B1 generate buzz | Mint
Jio Bharat B2 rumors gain momentum: Potential upgrades over Bharat B1 generate buzz

 Livemint

The Jio Bharat B2, the successor to the Jio Bharat B1, has appeared on a certification site, hinting at an imminent launch in India. Details about the phone are still scarce, but there is anticipation for improvements over its predecessor.

The much-anticipated successor to the Jio Bharat B1, the Jio Bharat B2, has made a subtle appearance on a certification site, suggesting an imminent launch in the Indian market, reported HT Tech.

Details about the phone are still elusive, and the company has maintained a secretive stance. However, within the industry, there is a palpable sense of anticipation regarding possible enhancements over its predecessor.

The Jio Bharat B1, unveiled in October last year, featured 4G connectivity and a pre-installed UPI payment feature, supporting multiple Indian regional languages. It offered users a choice between two colors and garnered attention for its budget-friendly price tag of Rs. 1299. The phone's compact design, weighing 110g and measuring 125mmx52mmx17mm, contributed to its appeal among consumers.

A recent report from 91Mobiles Hindi has uncovered a new Jio Phone with the model number JBB121B1 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at the possibility of it being the much-anticipated Jio Bharat B2. While the report refrains from divulging specific details, expectations are high for significant improvements, including a larger display, enhanced camera capabilities, and an upgraded processor.

If the rumors are believed to be true, the Jio Bharat B2 can live up to expectations by combining improved features with an affordable price tag, it has the potential to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers, mirroring the success of its predecessor, the Bharat B1. The phone's launch could also play a crucial role in the ongoing drive for increased smartphone penetration and digital inclusion in India.

Despite the mystery surrounding the specifications, features, pricing, and launch date, the industry is eagerly awaiting the official reveal of the Jio Bharat B2 by Jio. With the success of the Bharat B1 still fresh in consumers' minds, all eyes are on Jio as they prepare to unveil the intriguing features of this upcoming device. Stay tuned for further updates as the excitement builds for the official announcement of the Jio Bharat B2.

 

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 04:24 PM IST
