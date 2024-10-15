Indian telecom giant Jio has unveiled its latest 4G feature phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Aimed at bridging the digital divide, these devices promise to bring affordable 4G connectivity to the millions of 2G users still prevalent across the country, according to the company.

Speaking of the prices, starting at Rs. 1,099, the JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, JioMart, and via select offline retailers. These phones offer an exclusive prepaid recharge plan starting at Rs. 123 per month, which includes unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data, further enhancing their affordability for a wide range of consumers.

Building on the success of the previous JioBharat V2 model, the JioBharat V3 is positioned as a stylish option, while the V4 focuses on usability. Both models are equipped with a 1,000mAh battery and offer expandable storage of up to 128GB. To cater to India's diverse linguistic landscape, they support up to 23 Indian languages.

One of the standout features of the new devices is their integration with Jio's suite of services. The JioTV app offers access to over 455 live channels, spanning categories such as entertainment, children's content, and news. Additionally, users can access the entire Jio Cinema library, providing a vast collection of films and shows. The phones also come equipped with JioChat, which allows users to send unlimited voice messages, share photos, and engage in group chats, keeping them connected to loved ones.

Another key feature is JioPay, which brings UPI integration to the devices. The in-built soundbox feature, designed to enhance financial accessibility and reads out transaction details.

With an array of advanced features and an attractive price point, Jio is seeking to make mobile internet more accessible to all.

(With inputs from ANI)

