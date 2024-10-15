Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 15 2024 15:07:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.75 -1.61%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,690.00 -2.01%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 533.10 -2.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 917.00 -1.19%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,150.85 -1.16%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4, budget-friendly 4G mobiles in India at 1099: Check features
BackBack

Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4, budget-friendly 4G mobiles in India at ₹1099: Check features

Livemint

Jio launched the JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones at IMC 2024 to provide affordable connectivity for 2G users. Priced from Rs. 1,099, they support 23 languages and offer prepaid plans with unlimited calling and data, integrating Jio services like JioTV and JioPay.

Speaking of the prices, starting at Rs. 1,099, the JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, JioMart, and via select offline retailers. (ANI)Premium
Speaking of the prices, starting at Rs. 1,099, the JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, JioMart, and via select offline retailers. (ANI)

Indian telecom giant Jio has unveiled its latest 4G feature phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Aimed at bridging the digital divide, these devices promise to bring affordable 4G connectivity to the millions of 2G users still prevalent across the country, according to the company.

Speaking of the prices, starting at Rs. 1,099, the JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, JioMart, and via select offline retailers. These phones offer an exclusive prepaid recharge plan starting at Rs. 123 per month, which includes unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data, further enhancing their affordability for a wide range of consumers.

Building on the success of the previous JioBharat V2 model, the JioBharat V3 is positioned as a stylish option, while the V4 focuses on usability. Both models are equipped with a 1,000mAh battery and offer expandable storage of up to 128GB. To cater to India's diverse linguistic landscape, they support up to 23 Indian languages.

One of the standout features of the new devices is their integration with Jio's suite of services. The JioTV app offers access to over 455 live channels, spanning categories such as entertainment, children's content, and news. Additionally, users can access the entire Jio Cinema library, providing a vast collection of films and shows. The phones also come equipped with JioChat, which allows users to send unlimited voice messages, share photos, and engage in group chats, keeping them connected to loved ones.

Indian telecom giant Jio has unveiled its latest 4G feature phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Aimed at bridging the digital divide, these devices promise to bring affordable 4G connectivity to the millions of 2G users still prevalent across the country, according to the company.

Speaking of the prices, starting at Rs. 1,099, the JioBharat V3 and V4 will soon be available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, JioMart, and via select offline retailers. These phones offer an exclusive prepaid recharge plan starting at Rs. 123 per month, which includes unlimited voice calling and 14GB of data, further enhancing their affordability for a wide range of consumers.

Building on the success of the previous JioBharat V2 model, the JioBharat V3 is positioned as a stylish option, while the V4 focuses on usability. Both models are equipped with a 1,000mAh battery and offer expandable storage of up to 128GB. To cater to India's diverse linguistic landscape, they support up to 23 Indian languages.

One of the standout features of the new devices is their integration with Jio's suite of services. The JioTV app offers access to over 455 live channels, spanning categories such as entertainment, children's content, and news. Additionally, users can access the entire Jio Cinema library, providing a vast collection of films and shows. The phones also come equipped with JioChat, which allows users to send unlimited voice messages, share photos, and engage in group chats, keeping them connected to loved ones.|#+|

Another key feature is JioPay, which brings UPI integration to the devices. The in-built soundbox feature, designed to enhance financial accessibility and reads out transaction details.

With an array of advanced features and an attractive price point, Jio is seeking to make mobile internet more accessible to all.

(With inputs from ANI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Unbelievable deals on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, luggage and more in amazon sale. Celebrate Diwali 2024 with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 15 Oct 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue