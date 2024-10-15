Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4, budget-friendly 4G mobiles in India at ₹1099: Check features
Jio launched the JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones at IMC 2024 to provide affordable connectivity for 2G users. Priced from Rs. 1,099, they support 23 languages and offer prepaid plans with unlimited calling and data, integrating Jio services like JioTV and JioPay.
Indian telecom giant Jio has unveiled its latest 4G feature phones, the JioBharat V3 and V4, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. Aimed at bridging the digital divide, these devices promise to bring affordable 4G connectivity to the millions of 2G users still prevalent across the country, according to the company.