Jio Phone 5G launch expected in India soon: What all to expect

Jio Phone 5G launch expected in India soon: What all to expect2 min read . 13 Aug 2022
- Reliance wants to debut in the 5G phone section. Moreover, the telco is all set to roll out its 5G services in India on the occasion of 75th independence day.
Jio, a telecom giant from Reliance is expectedly working to launch a new Jio Phone 5G in India soon. It has been already confirmed by the telecom giant Reliance that it is working on the phone but it has not revealed the launch details of the smartphone, yet.
In the previous year, Reliance Jio launched the Jio Phone Next in collaboration with Google. This handset supports 4G but now the nation is ready for 5G and Reliance wants to debut in the 5G phone section. Moreover, the telco is all set to roll out its 5G services in India on the occasion of 75th independence day.
As per the reports, it is expected that Jio Phone 5G is all set to be launched this year. Talking about the price of the handset, it is expected to come at a price of Rs. 12,000. Rumors have also surfaced that this Jio’s upcoming phone can be available at a price of Rs. 2500 which is likely hard to believe as smartphones are usually expensive. The amount of Rs. 2500 can possibly be a down payment figure.
Jio Phone 5G is likely to come with bundled data and unlimited calling benefits just like the Jio Phone Next. Talking about the specifications, this upcoming JIO 5G handset might feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1:600x720 pixels and include Snapdragon 480 5G SOC coupled with up to 4G of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
In terms of optics, this upcoming phone is expected to have a dual camera setup in the back including a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. At the front, it is expected to come with an 8 MP selfie camera sensor.
The Jio 5G Phone is expected to run on the same Pragati OS, which is a custom Android software from Jio created in a collaboration with Google for Jio Android phones.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Reliance Jio announced Independence Day offer for its prepaid users. Now, the telecom operator has introduced Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber initiative. As part of the offer, it is giving free 15 days benefits of JioFiber plans to new subscribers. Alongside, the company has also introduced a ₹750 unlimited plan for its prepaid users.
