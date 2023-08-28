Jio Smart Home Services announced at RIL’s AGM. Check details

Jio Smart Home Services announced at RIL’s AGM. Check details1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Reliance Jio launches Jio Smart Home Services and Jio AirFiber for broadband connectivity, aiming to revolutionize home appliance control and redefine the Indian home experience. Competing with tech giants like Google and Apple.
Reliance Jio has unveiled Jio Smart Home Services, aiming to revolutionize home appliance control. Competing with tech giants like Google and Apple, they're also launching Jio AirFiber for broadband connectivity. The service includes Jio Smart Home devices, a Set-Top Box for entertainment, and a Smart Home app. JioAirFiber uses 5G tech to provide high-speed internet, bypassing last-mile fiber constraints. This initiative is set to redefine the Indian home experience.