Jio Smart Home Services announced at RIL’s AGM. Check details

Reliance Jio has unveiled Jio Smart Home Services, aiming to revolutionize home appliance control. Competing with tech giants like Google and Apple, they're also launching Jio AirFiber for broadband connectivity. The service includes Jio Smart Home devices, a Set-Top Box for entertainment, and a Smart Home app. JioAirFiber uses 5G tech to provide high-speed internet, bypassing last-mile fiber constraints. This initiative is set to redefine the Indian home experience.

During the Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) AGM, Jio Chairman Akash Ambani emphasized that Jio Smart Home Services are set to revolutionize our home management and living experiences.

With the introduction of Jio Smart Home Services, Reliance Jio is positioning itself in direct competition with tech giants like Google and Apple, among others. Additionally, Jio is set to launch Jio AirFiber for broadband connectivity, as announced by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani during his presentation, with a scheduled launch date of September 19.

According to a report by Business Today, Jio Smart Home devices have been unveiled, designed to integrate seamlessly with both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber services. Additionally, a new Jio Set-Top Box has been introduced, positioned as a gateway to a comprehensive world of entertainment. This encompasses access to TV channels, streaming content, immersive large-screen gaming, and various digital applications, adds the report.

The package includes a dedicated Jio Smart Home app featuring an eRemote for the Jio Set-Top Box, and the added functionality of using your smartphone as a gamepad. Notably, the Jio Set-Top Box supports JioCinema and JioTV+, along with compatibility with leading global streaming apps.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, says," Over 80% of data consumption in India happens indoors. I’m thrilled to introduce Jio Smart Home services, which is poised to redefine how we experience and manage our homes."

He further stated, “Entertainment is changing rapidly worldwide, shifting from linear to interactive. Jio is accelerating this trend in India. Our Set-Top Box supports JioCinema and JioTV+, with leading global streaming apps."