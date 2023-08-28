JioBharat 4G phone now available on Amazon at ₹999. Check specifications, features and more1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Jio launches affordable JioBharat 4G phone in India, available on Amazon and offers cost-effective internet plans.
Jio has just unveiled its latest innovation, the JioBharat 4G phone, which is set to hit the Indian market starting today, on August 28, 2023. This groundbreaking device by Jio aims to provide affordable internet access, offering a pathway for millions of feature phone users to transition from 2G. Additionally, the device is now available on Amazon to purchase.