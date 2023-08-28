Jio has just unveiled its latest innovation, the JioBharat 4G phone, which is set to hit the Indian market starting today, on August 28, 2023. This groundbreaking device by Jio aims to provide affordable internet access, offering a pathway for millions of feature phone users to transition from 2G. Additionally, the device is now available on Amazon to purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jio Bharat 4G phone: Specifications and price Featuring a 1.77-inch TFT display and equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the JioBharat 4G phone boasts a 0.3MP camera with LED flash and is driven by a 1000mAh battery. It is offered in the elegant ash black variant and includes support for 23 languages, catering to the diverse user requirements across India.

The phone offers external microSD card support, allowing for storage expansion of up to 128GB. Developed in partnership with Karbonn, the device features dual branding, with "Bharat" on the front and the Karbonn logo on the back. Boasting swift 4G internet connectivity, the phone combines impressive specifications, all accessible at an exceptionally low price of just Rs. 999.

Jio has designed cost-effective internet plans for its users, starting from just Rs. 123 for a 28-day period. This plan offers unlimited voice calls along with 14 GB of data and grants access to Jio apps for seamless movie and video streaming on the phone. Alternatively, users can choose Jio's annual internet plan priced at Rs. 1234, which includes unlimited calls and a generous 168 GB of data.

For those interested in purchasing the JioBharat 4G phone, it is now available for acquisition starting today, August 28, through the Amazon e-commerce platform. Alternatively, customers can also explore the option of purchasing from Reliance Digital stores. As of now, the company has not disclosed its availability in additional retail outlets.