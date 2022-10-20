JioBook laptop now available for sale in India: All details here

The JioBook laptop is now available for everyone for less than ₹15,000 in India. People who have a very low budget for laptops can consider buying the JioBook laptop. To recall, Reliance Jio unveiled its first-ever laptop earlier this month at India Mobile Congress (IMC) event. The device was then made available for government officials and it is now finally on sale for everyone.
The JioBook laptop comes with a starting price of ₹15,799 which is slightly low compared to its original price. The device was initially listed on the government website for ₹19,500. It seems that the laptop is either listed at a discounted price or being made available for regular users at a lower price range. Interested buyers can get the device through Reliance Digital store.
There is up to ₹5,000 instant discount on several bank cards. The platform is offering a flat ₹3,000 discount offer on credit cards from leading banks and ₹5,000 off on credit card EMI transactions. The debit cardholders will also be able to avail some discount, which you can check on Reliance Digital website.
The JioBook is aimed at those who have a limited budget and want a laptop for basic purposes like browsing as well as education. It comes with an 11.6-inch HD display This one has broad bezels and a 2MP camera on the front for video calls. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is backed by Adreno 610 GPU.
The device comes with only 2GB RAM, which means multi-tasking will not be smooth on this. It is being offered with 32GB eMMC storage which is expandable by up to 128GB. The laptop runs on JioOS, which the company claims is well-optimised for smooth performance. The product even has a JioStore, which allows people to install any third-party app on their laptop.