JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31, Amazon teaser reveals

Reliance Jio may launch a new laptop this month. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, a teaser of the upcoming JioBook laptop has appeared on e-commerce site Amazon revealing its launch date. Teased with the tagline ‘Your ultimate learning partner’, the all-new JioBook laptop will debut on July 31.

The upcoming device could be an updated version of the JioBook launched last October. The 2022 JioBook was launched in India at a price below ₹20,000. It was only available via Reliance Digital store.

Amazon teaser provides some details about the new JioBook. It is expected to retain the same design as the laptop announced in October, featuring a compact form factor and a stylish blue color. Amazon claims that the JioBook is designed to cater to productivity, entertainment, and gaming needs for users of all ages. It will support 4G connectivity and will be equipped with a powerful octa-core processor capable of handling high-definition video streaming, multitasking, and various software applications.

According to the teaser, the new Jio laptop will be remarkably lightweight, weighing about 990 grams. It is touted to deliver an entire day's worth of battery life, as per Amazon's claims. However, further specifications and features are yet to be disclosed and will likely be unveiled during the official launch event on July 31.

To recall, the 2022 JioBook was aimed at budget-conscious consumers seeking a laptop for basic tasks like browsing and education. The October-launched JioBook came with an 11.6-inch HD display featuring broad bezels and a 2-megapixel front camera for video calls. It was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and had 2GB of RAM, which limited smooth multitasking. Storage-wise, it offered 32GB eMMC storage, expandable up to 128GB. The Jio laptop ran on JioOS, which was optimized for smooth performance, and it even featured a JioStore for installing third-party apps.

The device housed a 5,000mAh battery, promising up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, and had passive cooling support to manage heat. Connectivity options included a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI mini, Wi-Fi, and more. Notably, the laptop came with an embedded Jio SIM card, enabling users to utilize Jio 4G LTE connectivity.