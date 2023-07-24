JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31, Amazon teaser reveals

Amazon teaser provides some details about the new JioBook. It is expected to retain the same design as the laptop announced in October, featuring a compact form factor and a stylish blue color. Amazon claims that the JioBook is designed to cater to productivity, entertainment, and gaming needs for users of all ages. It will support 4G connectivity and will be equipped with a powerful octa-core processor capable of handling high-definition video streaming, multitasking, and various software applications.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}