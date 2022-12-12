JioPhone 5G listed on BIS website, may launch soon

Earlier this month, JioPhone 5G was spotted on benchmark listing site Geekbench. According to the listing platform, the handset may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. It may run on Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own PragatiOS. The device was listed under model number ‘jio LS1654QB5’. It scored 549 points in the single-core test and 1661 in the multi-core benchmark test.

