JioPhone 5G listed on BIS website, may launch soon

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is working on an affordable 5G smartphone. The handset may allegedly be called the JioPhone 5G. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the JioPhone 5G has appeared in the database of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at the device’s imminent launch.
As per the report, the JioPhone 5G was listed on the BIS website with the model number LS1654QB5. However, the listing does not reveal any specifications or features of the upcoming smartphone.
Earlier this month, JioPhone 5G was spotted on benchmark listing site Geekbench. According to the listing platform, the handset may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor. It may run on Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own PragatiOS. The device was listed under model number ‘jio LS1654QB5’. It scored 549 points in the single-core test and 1661 in the multi-core benchmark test.
The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. The screen may offer a refresh rate of 90Hz. As mentioned above, the handset could be powered by Snapdragon 480+ SoC. It may be paired with Samsung's 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM and may offer up to 32GB of internal storage capacity.
The upcoming smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor under the hood. JioPhone 5G is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery. The device may offer a 18 watt fast charging adapter.
On the camera front, the smartphone is rumoured to have a dual camera system on the back. It may offer a 13MP main camera coupled with a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, JioPhone 5G is said to sport an 8MP camera at the front.
In a related news, JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. It was announced by the official Twitter handle of JioGames via a tweet. The cloud gaming service is currently available in beta for everyone.
