JioPhone Next details revealed in Google listing. Here's what world's cheapest Android smartphone will offer
Google Play Console has revealed the processor, RAM and some other details about the device
JioPhone Next was expected to launch in September this year but the issues in the supply chain might have impacted the plans of the launch. Reliance Jio later confirmed that the affordable smartphone will be made available before Diwali. While the launch may have delayed. We won't have to wait for the specifications of the smartphone, at least a few aspects of it.
Google Play Console has listed some of the specifications of the smartphone that is built in partnership with the search giant.
Operating system
The Google Play Console shows that the device will be powered by Android Go operating system, Android Go 11 to specific. This operating system is built for devices with low specifications.
Performance
In terms of performance, as expected from the smartphone, the JioPhone Next comes with an entry-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 200-series chipset. The affordable smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 215 chipset which will be paired with Adreno 306 GPU. In order to perform basic tasks, the device will come with 2GB of RAM.
Display
The size of the display has not been revealed in the Google Play Console listing but the display resolution is listed as HD+.
Google JioPhone Next is expected to be launched in the weeks leading to Diwali which will be celebrated in the first week of November. The new phone aims to become the cheapest Android-powered smartphone.
The phone is expected to get a single-camera setup which may house a 13 MP sensor. The device will also get a front camera for video calling and selfies.
