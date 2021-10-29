Reliance Jio has finally revealed the price of the new JioPhone Next smartphone. The device will be made available on Diwali . Jio has revealed that the device can be purchased for an amount as low as ₹1,999 with multiple EMI options. The prolonged financing also provides data and calling benefits, reducing the overall cost of ownership. The device can also be purchased without any financing at a price of ₹6,499.

Here are the plans being offered by Reliance Jio for the JioPhone Next:

View Full Image The buyer will have to pay additional processing fee of ₹ 501 for the EMI options

The financing plans have been divided into four plans with a different set of benefits.

Always-on plan: After the payment of ₹1,999 buyers can either opt for ₹300 plan or ₹350 plan. If the buyer opts for ₹300 plan they will have to pay that amount for 24 months and if they opt for the ₹350 plan they will have to pay that amount for a period of 18 months. The buyer will get 5GB of data and 100 minute calling per month with this plan.

Large Plan: The buyer will have the choice to pay ₹450 per month for 24 months or ₹500 for 18 months. In return, they will get 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited voice calls.

XL Plan: The buyer will have the choice of paying ₹500 for 24 months or ₹550 for 18 months. This plan will provide data benefit of 2GB data per day and unlimited calling.

XXL Plan: The buyer can either pay ₹550 per month for 24 months or pay ₹600 per month for a period of 18 months. The buyer will get 2.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling.

JioPhone Next will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations.

The JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, which is an optimized version of Android made for the JioPhone Next. Google and Jio have worked together to build the OS.

Users will have access to apps available on the Play Store. The device will be eligible for over the air updates.

