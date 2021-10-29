Reliance Jio has finally revealed the price of the new JioPhone Next smartphone. The device will be made available on Diwali. Jio has revealed that the device can be purchased for an amount as low as ₹1,999 with multiple EMI options. The prolonged financing also provides data and calling benefits, reducing the overall cost of ownership. The device can also be purchased without any financing at a price of ₹6,499.

