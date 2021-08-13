The opening screen will say ‘JioPhone Next Created with Google’ which is completely different compared to a normal Android smartphone

JioPhone Next was first introduced during Reliance Industries' AGM in June. The company did not disclose the features or the price but the specs and features have been leaked ahead of the official unveiling. JioPhone Next is developed by Reliance Jio in partnership with search giant Google.

A new leak has disclosed details about the new operating system on the upcoming affordable smartphone as well as some of the specs including the processor, display resolution and more. The latest leak about JioPhone Next (codenamed-LS-5701-J) comes from Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief at XDA Developers.

A screenshot of the boot screen was shared by Rahman.

A screenshot of the boot screen was shared by Rahman. The opening screen will say "JioPhone Next Created with Google" which is completely different compared to a normal Android smartphone. The device will run Android 11 (Go Edition). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of specification, Reliance Jio will provide an HD+ display on the smartphone. The device will be powered by a 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm QM215 chipset. The chip is paired with Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU. The chip also comes with integrated X5 LTE modem.

In terms of other features, the smartphone will get GPS, eMMC 4.5 storage and even Bluetooth 4.2.

In terms of pricing there's no accurate figure but Reliance had announced that the phone will be the cheapest smartphone in the world. Rahman claims that Reliance is aiming to price it under $50 (roughly ₹3,700).

