Reliance JioPhone Next was unveiled during the company’s AGM earlier this year. The company had announced that the phone will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on 10 September. The smartphone is aiming to be the cheapest offering in the country and even the world.

What do we know about the JioPhone Next

Reliance has developed the smartphone in partnership with Google. The phone will come with some unique features customised for Indian users. The phone is expected to come with real-time translation.

Looking at the images shared by the company during the AGM we can be certain that the phone will come with sizeable bezels, both on top and bottom. The smartphone will feature a single-lens primary camera.

What more to expect from the device

Pricing

Pricing will be the most important aspect of the smartphone. A recent price leak has suggested that the JioPhone might come with an ‘estimated’ price of ₹3,499. However, Reliance Jio could end up providing an even more aggressive price point via offers.

Specs

The smartphone is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor which supports 4G networks. Reliance Jio is expected to give the buyer a choice of 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants. In terms of internal storage options, Jio might launch a 16GB variant and 32GB variant.

The device will come with Android 11, which will be the Go Edition built for smartphones with entry-level specs. The device is tipped to get a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution.

In terms of other features, the smartphone will get GPS, eMMC 4.5 storage and even Bluetooth 4.2. The new JioPhone Next will be launched in different colours, including the blue variant pictured above.

