JioPhone’s tepid returns drive shift in strategy

The first JioPhone was launched by Mukesh Ambani at the 40th Reliance annual general meeting in 2017 at an “effective" price of ₹0, for which the buyers had to pay ₹1,500 first. This was followed by JioPhone 2 a year later priced at ₹2,999. Last year, the price was cut to ₹699 as part of a Diwali offer. An estimated 120 million of Jio’s 388 million subscribers are on JioPhones.