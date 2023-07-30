July Tech Recap: Major smartphones launched in India

In July 2023, the Indian smartphone market witnessed a flurry of new models, creating a highly exciting atmosphere for consumers. Renowned brands such as iQOO and Realme decided to concentrate on the mid-range segment, while Samsung and Motorola introduced groundbreaking foldable devices, intensifying the competition. A significant highlight was Nothing's much-awaited second phone release, which generated considerable buzz. Let's take a closer look at the key launches that garnered significant attention from Indian consumers this July.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

At the Unpacked event in Seoul, Samsung stole the spotlight with the unveiling of its latest offerings, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 featured a notable improvement in the form of its new no-gap hinge design. This device boasted a 6.2-inch FHD+ cover display that could seamlessly unfold into a larger 7.6-inch QXGA+ display. Both smartphones were equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and featured an enhanced 10MP selfie camera with improved field-of-view and aperture.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 featured a significantly larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Upon unfolding, it revealed a familiar 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen. Both phones carried an IPX8 rating, housed 12MP main cameras, and supported 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was equipped with a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 featured a slightly smaller 3,700mAh battery pack.

Motorola Razr 40 Series

Motorola took the wraps off its latest flip phones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, showcasing impressive 6.9-inch foldable displays with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz on the Razr 40 Ultra. The Razr 40 Ultra stood out with its full-size 3.6-inch 120Hz pOLED cover display. Both phones were equipped with a 32MP front camera and featured a flex mode-like hinge, aiming to compete with other foldable devices in the market. The Razr 40 boasted a larger 4,200mAh battery, while the Razr 40 Ultra came with a 3,800mAh battery, and both models supported wireless charging.

OPPO Reno 10 Series

OPPO's Reno 10 series made its debut with three exciting models – the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The star of the lineup was undoubtedly the Reno 10 Pro+, featuring the highest-resolution telephoto camera on a smartphone with its 64MP sensor and OIS. It ran on the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and came with a 4,700mAh battery that supported 100W fast charging. The phone also boasted a 32MP front camera.

The Reno 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, and offers an ample 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It featured a 50MP main camera. For the base model, OPPO opted for the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 chipset in the Reno 10, which came with a 64MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. All three models sported curved displays, enhancing the immersive experience for users.

Nothing Phone (2)

In July, Nothing successfully launched its second smartphone, making a global debut, including the United States. The Nothing Phone (2) was equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset, a larger 4,700mAh battery, and faster 45W charging capability. The phone retained its unique Glyph interface, which now featured additional lighting zones, adding to its distinctive appeal. It boasted a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display for an impressive visual experience.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone (2) didn't disappoint, showcasing dual 50MP cameras at the back and a 32MP front shooter for high-quality photography.