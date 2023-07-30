July Tech Recap: Major smartphones launched in India

July Tech Recap: Major smartphones launched in India2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 12:14 PM IST
July 2023 saw the launch of new smartphones in India, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, Motorola's Razr 40 series, OPPO's Reno 10 series, and Nothing's second phone release.
In July 2023, the Indian smartphone market witnessed a flurry of new models, creating a highly exciting atmosphere for consumers. Renowned brands such as iQOO and Realme decided to concentrate on the mid-range segment, while Samsung and Motorola introduced groundbreaking foldable devices, intensifying the competition. A significant highlight was Nothing's much-awaited second phone release, which generated considerable buzz. Let's take a closer look at the key launches that garnered significant attention from Indian consumers this July.
