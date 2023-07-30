July Tech Recap: Major smartphones launched in India

Motorola Razr 40 Series

Motorola took the wraps off its latest flip phones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, showcasing impressive 6.9-inch foldable displays with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz on the Razr 40 Ultra. The Razr 40 Ultra stood out with its full-size 3.6-inch 120Hz pOLED cover display. Both phones were equipped with a 32MP front camera and featured a flex mode-like hinge, aiming to compete with other foldable devices in the market. The Razr 40 boasted a larger 4,200mAh battery, while the Razr 40 Ultra came with a 3,800mAh battery, and both models supported wireless charging.