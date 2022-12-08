Just Corseca launches Sonique TWS earbuds in India: Check features, prices, more

Just Corseca has launched its Sonique true wireless earbuds in India. According to the company, the earbuds can deliver up to five hours of non-stop audio playback on a single charge. These earbuds pack a 300mAh battery.
Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds: Price in India
The Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds have been launched in India with a price tag of ₹4,999. Interested customers can purchase these earbuds in three colours which are Black, Blue and a Limited Gold edition. Notably, the limited Gold Edition is available only for the first 500 customers. Customers can purchase the Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds from the company’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon and company’s authorised retail stores.
Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds: Specifications
As per the company, the Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds are built with a combo of organic glass and premium alloy metals. Moreover, each of these devices are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of playback time.
These TWS earbuds are built with a Zinc alloy unibody for both the earbuds and the case. They are designed for a snug fit which manages them to deliver comfort with enhanced audio quality, as per the company.
Moreover, the earbuds are mixed with an organic back glass with a touch sensitive button. It sports various functions such as voice assistant activation, call answering, track change and volume adjustments. Both the earbuds are equipped with 10mm trumpet drivers and the case comes with a USB-C charging port which will help the users charge the battery within 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, Play has also launched another TWS earbud in India. This addition in the PlayGo series is dubbed as PlayGo Dura. These TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 30 hours of total playtime with 10 hours of charging as per the company. For connectivity, these TWS earbuds support USB Type-C charging and come equipped with intuitive touch controls.
The PlayGo Dura comes at a price of ₹1,499 in India. Interested customers can purchase it from the official website of Play, Amazon and Flipkart. These TWS earbuds are available in black and white colour options.