Just Corseca launches Sonique TWS earbuds in India: Check features, prices, more

Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds: Price in India

The Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds have been launched in India with a price tag of ₹4,999. Interested customers can purchase these earbuds in three colours which are Black, Blue and a Limited Gold edition. Notably, the limited Gold Edition is available only for the first 500 customers. Customers can purchase the Just Corseca Sonique TWS earbuds from the company’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon and company’s authorised retail stores.