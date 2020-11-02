Kalki Koechlin showcases OnePlus 8T 5G’s video capabilities

OnePlus 8T 5G, launched this October by OnePlus, brings a user’s creativity and passion in the front, especially in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

With the OnePlus 8T 5G, you can use the Zen Mode for some much-needed downtime in order to spark your creativity for shooting videos, photography and more. The Zen Mode feature of OnePlus 8T puts the smartphone into a deep freeze for a certain period of time. During this period, you can’t send texts, open apps, and perform other tasks.

However, during this time, one can just sit back and relax. Maybe go for a run, because everyone needs some break from screen time.

It’s an unstoppable combination as it enables you to truly ‘Stop at Nothing’. OnePlus has collaborated with actress and writer Kalki Koechlin to bring this vision alive. The ‘Stop at Nothing’ short video, written by Kalki Koechlin and produced by Lightstream, is her solo spoken-word poetry video that talks about the times we live in. Being currently in the middle of a global pandemic, we all are relying on the social media and connectivity as our main outlets of communication. It’s about how we need some downtime to spark that creativity that we all have.

Once the OnePlus 8T 5G’s Zen Mode is on, the feature puts the smartphone into a deep freeze for a certain period of time. And when the Zen Mode is over, it’s time to amp up the creativity.

OnePlus 8T G comes with different video and photography editing tools.

The OnePlus 8T comes with quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 48MP main shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP hybrid zoom camera and a 5MP colour filter camera. Moreover, OnePlus has optimised the cameras so that the videos are smoother and there is less battery drain.

Video shooting on OnePlus 8T has also been enhanced. The smartphone comes with certain nifty video features - Video Focus Tracking, Video Portrait, and Video Nightscape.

As seen in the video, 'Stop at Nothing’ has been shot in low-lighting conditions. With the background being black and lights scattered around, the foreground featuring a green chair that Koechlin sits on is still crisp and with lots of details. It shines throughout the 141-second video.

Thanks to enhanced capabilities of the camera, the low-light video comes out as if it wasn’t shot in the dark. It enhances the video to a level never seen before.

In this video, a couple of nifty tricks have been employed. There’s the Video Focus Tracking, which works just as advertised. This feature continues to track an object or a person, even if they drop out of the frame and come back in later.

Moreover, there’s the Super Stable Mode. This combines optical and electronic stabilization for a gimbal-like performance. The camera system adjusts for shakes and unintentional camera panning so that you need not worry of any blur in the videos.

Video Portrait Mode (also known as bokeh video effect) is another nifty software feature that has been employed in this video. It’s like the bokeh effect in portrait stills but applied to videos.

Basically, it allows the camera to focus on the subject while the background is blurred.

With the OnePlus 8T 5G, you can have the best of both worlds. It can perform a variety of tasks, while seamlessly multitasking, and can slip into Zen Mode whenever you need that little bit of downtime.

