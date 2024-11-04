Keep pollution out and tackle worsening AQI with the best room air purifier: Top 9 options to survive in impure air
The AQI is going from bad to worse. This is your sign to invest in a new room air purifier. See our top picks from Amazon and ensure clean air in your home before it's too late.
As Diwali and stubble burning create a thick blanket of smog over northern states, air quality plummets to dangerous levels, particularly in Delhi NCR, which records the highest AQI every year around this time. With pollution reaching such heights, schools and colleges are often forced to close to protect health. Prolonged exposure affects respiratory health, increases asthma risks, and harms those with pre-existing conditions. A room air purifier can provide essential relief, capturing harmful pollutants and reducing allergens. Look for purifiers with HEPA filters, high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), and additional activated carbon layers for better pollutant removal. Top brands like Philips, Xiaomi, and Eureka Forbes offer reliable models to help breathe safer indoors during these challenging pollution spikes.