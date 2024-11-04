The AQI is going from bad to worse. This is your sign to invest in a new room air purifier. See our top picks from Amazon and ensure clean air in your home before it's too late.

As Diwali and stubble burning create a thick blanket of smog over northern states, air quality plummets to dangerous levels, particularly in Delhi NCR, which records the highest AQI every year around this time. With pollution reaching such heights, schools and colleges are often forced to close to protect health. Prolonged exposure affects respiratory health, increases asthma risks, and harms those with pre-existing conditions. A room air purifier can provide essential relief, capturing harmful pollutants and reducing allergens. Look for purifiers with HEPA filters, high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), and additional activated carbon layers for better pollutant removal. Top brands like Philips, Xiaomi, and Eureka Forbes offer reliable models to help breathe safer indoors during these challenging pollution spikes.

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier is highly effective in removing pollutants and allergens, thanks to its HEPA filtration and real-time AQI display. It offers a large coverage area ideal for bedrooms and living spaces and boasts a long filter life of up to 9000 hours. Customers appreciate its user-friendly controls and the purifier’s low maintenance. While its performance is generally praised, some find the noise level a bit inconsistent and mention occasional odours.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier Coverage Area: Up to 300 sq. ft.

Filtration: HEPA filter, removes 99.97% of pollutants

Filter Life: Up to 9000 hours

Special Features: Real-time AQI display, low maintenance

Ideal For: Bedrooms and medium-sized rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High filtration efficiency Slight odor complaints Long filter life (9000 hrs) Noise level varies per user Easy-to-use controls Mixed reviews on PM level accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally find the Philips AC0920 to be a reliable air purifier, providing good air quality improvement. They appreciate its simple controls, compact design, and overall value. Some users mention a mild smell from the device and have differing views on the noise level, but most are satisfied with the improvement in air quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips AC0920 for its efficient air cleaning performance, user-friendly operation, and impressive filter longevity. With features like real-time AQI display, it provides transparency on your indoor air quality, making it a strong choice for bedrooms and moderate-sized living spaces.

The Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier efficiently cleans large spaces with its HEPA and carbon filters, capturing up to 99.99% of dust, viruses, and odours. Many customers find it easy to control with its app compatibility and real-time AQI display, making it a tech-forward choice. However, while functionality and noise level are generally well-rated, some users report occasional connectivity issues and mixed feelings on quality and durability.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier Coverage Area: Up to 462 sq. ft.

Filtration: HEPA and carbon filter, removes 99.99% of pollutants

Control: App control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Special Features: Real-time AQI display, certified for Allergy Care

Ideal For: Large rooms and tech-savvy households

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large coverage area Occasional connectivity issues App control with smart assistant support Mixed reviews on durability Strong filtration system (HEPA + Carbon) Variability in noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the Xiaomi 4 Lite’s efficient air cleaning, particularly in larger rooms, and its ease of use with app control. They appreciate the device’s value and effectiveness, though some users note concerns about app connectivity and occasional quality issues.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi 4 Lite offers robust air purification for larger spaces, excellent filtration capabilities, and smart controls compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it a versatile and efficient choice for tech-focused households.

The Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier efficiently purifies spaces up to 36 square meters, effectively removing 99.97% of dust, smoke, and allergens with its HEPA filter. Ideal for bedrooms, it operates ultra-quietly and has low energy consumption, which customers appreciate for nighttime use. Users find it easy to install and appreciate its ability to quickly identify and filter pollutants, though some report minor concerns over noise level and filter durability.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 Coverage Area: Up to 36 sq. m (approx. 387 sq. ft.)

Filtration: True HEPA filter, removes 99.97% of allergens

Energy Efficiency: Low energy consumption

Special Features: Ultra-quiet operation, compact and easy to install

Ideal For: Bedrooms and small living spaces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-quiet, ideal for nighttime Filter durability can vary Compact and easy to set up Some noise complaints Low energy consumption Limited coverage for larger areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the Philips AC1711 for its quiet and effective air purification, particularly in bedrooms. Its compact size and user-friendly design are also praised. While most are satisfied with its air quality improvement, a few note minor noise issues and varying experiences with filter longevity.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips AC1711 for reliable and quiet air purification in smaller spaces, like bedrooms, with minimal energy consumption. Its compact design and straightforward installation make it a convenient choice for daily use and easy maintenance.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 uses a True HEPA H13 filter and 360° air technology to remove 99.97% of dust and particulates, making it a reliable choice for smaller spaces up to 200 sq. ft. Customers appreciate its fast air-cleaning ability and compact design, which allows for easy portability. While it effectively purifies the air, some users have varied opinions on functionality, but most find it good value for its price.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 Coverage Area: Up to 200 sq. ft.

Filtration: True HEPA H13 filter, removes 99.97% particulates

Technology: Surround 360° Air Technology

Purification Stages: 3-stage purification

Ideal For: Small rooms and apartments

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast and effective air purification Limited coverage for larger rooms Compact, portable design Mixed reviews on functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers appreciate the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 for its quick and effective air-cleaning capabilities and its portability, which allows it to be moved easily between rooms. Many are pleased with its value for the price, though some mention a few limitations in advanced functionality.

Why choose this product?

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 is an ideal, budget-friendly choice for smaller spaces, offering efficient and portable air cleaning with the reliability of a True HEPA filter and 360° air technology to tackle pollutants.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is equipped with a True HEPA filter and negative ionizer, capable of purifying spaces up to 516 sq. ft. in as little as 7 minutes. With Wi-Fi app control and Alexa compatibility, this purifier offers smart operation alongside high-efficiency purification. Users praise its large coverage area and ease of use, although there are mixed opinions on noise levels and odour removal effectiveness.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Coverage Area: Up to 516 sq. ft.

Filtration: True HEPA and Carbon filter, removes 99.99% of particles and viruses

Technology: Negative air ionizer

Control: Wi-Fi app control, compatible with Alexa

Purification Time: Fast purification in 7 minutes

Ideal For: Large rooms and open spaces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large coverage area, quick purification Some issues with noise levels Smart controls with app and voice support Mixed reviews on odour removal Efficient HEPA and ionizer combination Functionality concerns for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers find the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 effective in improving air quality across larger rooms, with fast and thorough air purification. Many appreciate the convenience of app and Alexa control. However, some mention noise at higher settings and varied opinions on how well it handles odors.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is an excellent choice for larger spaces, offering powerful and rapid air cleaning with the added convenience of smart controls. Its HEPA and ionizer combo is ideal for tackling particles, allergens, and viruses effectively.

Honeywell’s home air purifier features a robust 5-stage filtration system, covering up to 465 sq. ft. with dual HEPA filters and an activated carbon layer that removes 99.99% of pollutants. Users value the effective filtration of dust and allergens, especially with its high-efficiency pre-filter. Many find it a worthwhile investment, though there are mixed opinions on noise and overall value for money.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home Coverage Area: Up to 465 sq. ft.

Filtration: 5-stage, with dual HEPA and activated carbon

Special Features: High-efficiency pre-filter, micro allergen removal

Purification Efficiency: Removes 99.99% pollutants

Ideal For: Larger rooms and open-concept spaces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High efficiency in dust and allergen removal Mixed reviews on noise levels Extensive 5-stage filtration Value for money may vary for some users Reliable, covers larger spaces Limited advanced features for the price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Honeywell purifier's ability to capture dust and allergens effectively, making a noticeable improvement in indoor air quality. Many find the 5-stage filtration thorough, while some mention mixed experiences with noise and feel the price could be better aligned with advanced features.

Why choose this product?

Honeywell’s home air purifier is ideal for larger rooms, offering powerful, thorough air cleaning through its 5-stage filtration. With high-efficiency dust and allergen capture, it’s a reliable choice for anyone looking to maintain healthy indoor air quality.

The Coway Airmega 150 distinguishes itself with its impressive 8,500-hour filter life and high-efficiency HEPA filter that traps 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns. This purifier is highly effective, easy to use, and requires minimal maintenance. Customers particularly enjoy the quiet operation and silent mode, making it ideal for bedrooms and workspaces. Overall, it’s a high-performing, durable investment for tackling air quality issues.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier Coverage Area: Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Filtration: True HEPA filter, capturing particles down to 0.1 microns

Filter Life: 8,500 hours

Noise Levels: Ultra-quiet operation with silent mode

Ideal For: Bedrooms, living rooms, and office spaces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long filter life, low maintenance Higher upfront investment Quiet operation, ideal for bedrooms Limited to medium-sized rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Coway Airmega 150’s quiet performance and low-maintenance design. The long-lasting filter is particularly praised for reducing the frequency of replacements, and many feel it's worth the investment for consistently clean air. Some wish it offered more smart features.

Why choose this product?

The Coway Airmega 150 is ideal for those seeking an efficient, low-maintenance air purifier with quiet operation. Its impressive filter life and high-quality HEPA filtration make it a reliable option for consistent air quality improvement.

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 offers efficient air cleaning across spaces up to 400 sq. ft., featuring a True HEPA H13 filter and app and voice controls for convenience. Customers enjoy its remote control functionality, user-friendly app, and ultra-quiet operation. This purifier is energy-efficient and easy to use, though some find its advanced features more suitable for moderate pollution levels.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400 Coverage Area: Up to 400 sq. ft.

Filtration: True HEPA H13 filter

Smart Features: App and voice control, filter life of 9000 hours

Motor: Ultra-quiet BLDC motor

Ideal For: Bedrooms, living rooms, and medium-sized spaces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart app and voice control Moderate efficiency for extreme pollution Ultra-quiet operation Limited to moderate room sizes Energy-saving, long-lasting filter Fewer advanced settings for heavy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Qubo Q400’s smart features and ease of use, highlighting the app’s user-friendliness and reliable air quality improvements. They find it a great addition to mid-sized rooms. However, some feel its filtration might be better suited for moderate air quality issues than for severe pollution.

Why choose this product?

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 is perfect for those wanting a compact, smart-controlled purifier for mid-sized rooms. With its quiet operation and long-lasting HEPA filter, it provides a seamless way to improve air quality with modern convenience.

The AGARO Royal Air Purifier is a compact yet powerful solution, featuring a True HEPA H13 filter with four-stage filtration. This purifier effectively removes pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and PM 0.1 particles with a CADR of 300 m³/hr, making it suitable for various room sizes. Customers find it sleek, easy to use, and quiet, although opinions differ regarding remote control efficiency. Overall, it provides a balanced combination of performance and value.

Specifications of AGARO Royal Air Purifier For Home Coverage Area: Suitable for medium to large rooms

Filtration: True HEPA H13 with four-stage purification

CADR: 300 m³/hr

Special Features: Quiet operation, sleek design

Ideal For: Bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and small apartments

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective four-stage filtration Some issues with remote control Quiet and compact, fits into various spaces Limited smart features Efficient air cleaning with high CADR Not designed for extremely large areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers commend the AGARO Royal Air Purifier’s effective filtration and quiet operation, especially appreciating its ability to improve air quality in small to medium spaces. They find it sleek and compact, though a few have had mixed experiences with the remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Royal Air Purifier is ideal for those seeking efficient air filtration in a compact, quiet design. Its four-stage purification and high CADR make it a solid option for moderate to heavily polluted environments, with a sleek look suited for various room types.

What room size will the air purifier need to cover? Ensure the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and coverage area match your room's size for optimal performance.

Do you need smart features for remote control and monitoring? Consider purifiers with app control or voice assistant compatibility if you'd like to monitor air quality and control settings remotely.

Is quiet operation essential, especially for use in a bedroom? If noise level is a concern, look for purifiers with silent or low-noise modes, particularly for use during sleep hours.

Do you have specific filtration needs, like HEPA or activated carbon? If targeting allergens, smoke, or odours, ensure the purifier has a HEPA filter and additional carbon filtration to handle specific pollutants effectively.

Best value for money room air purifier The Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier stands out for its high coverage area, effective HEPA and carbon filtration, and advanced connectivity features at an accessible price. The combination of app control, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and its RoHS & Allergy Care certifications make it suitable for daily use. Its wide coverage area of up to 462 sq. ft. and effective virus, dust, and odour trapping add substantial value for the price range, making it ideal for medium to large rooms.

Best overall room air purifier The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier is the best overall product due to its reliability, effective air quality improvements, and user-friendly design. Covering up to 300 sq. ft., this purifier effectively removes 99.97% of dust, allergens, and viruses with its HEPA filter. Its real-time AQI display, which provides insights into current air quality, and its long-lasting filter life (up to 9,000 hours) make it ideal for continuous use, especially in areas where air pollution is a persistent concern.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best room air purifier 1. Filter Type

Look for air purifiers equipped with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, as they can capture at least 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. Additionally, activated carbon filters are beneficial for removing odors and harmful gases.

2. Coverage Area

Assess the size of the room where the purifier will be used. Ensure the purifier's coverage area matches the room size for optimal air purification. Most products specify the maximum square footage they can effectively service.

3. CADR Rating

Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) ratings, which indicate the volume of filtered air delivered by the purifier. A higher CADR means more efficient air cleaning, especially for common pollutants like dust, smoke, and pollen.

4. Noise Levels

Consider the noise levels, especially if the purifier will be used in bedrooms or quiet areas. Look for models with a "sleep mode" or low noise operation for quieter performance.

5. Energy Efficiency

Look for energy-efficient models that have the Energy Star certification. This is crucial for continuous use, as it helps reduce electricity bills while maintaining effective air purification.

6. Maintenance and Filter Replacement Costs

Factor in the cost of replacement filters and the frequency with which they need to be changed. Some models have long-lasting filters that are cost-effective, while others may require more frequent replacements.

7. Smart Features

Evaluate additional features such as air quality sensors, real-time monitoring displays, app connectivity, and voice control compatibility. These smart features enhance convenience and allow for easier monitoring of air quality.

8. Portability

If you plan to move the purifier between rooms, consider the weight and design for portability. Some models come with handles or wheels, making them easier to transport.

9. Warranty and Brand Reputation

Look for reputable brands that offer good warranties and customer service. A longer warranty period can provide peace of mind regarding the product's reliability and durability.

10. User Reviews and Ratings

Before making a purchase, read customer reviews and ratings to gauge real-world performance, reliability, and user satisfaction. This feedback can offer valuable insights into the product’s effectiveness and any potential drawbacks.

Best 3 features of the top room air purifier

Best room air purifier Coverage Area Filter Type Special Features Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier 300 sq. ft. HEPA Filter Real-time AQI Display Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier 462 sq. ft. HEPA & Carbon Filter App Control, Alexa & GA Compatibility Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 36 sq. m HEPA Filter Ultra-Quiet, Low Energy Consumption Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 200 sq. ft. True HEPA H13 Filter 3-Stage Purification, Compact Design Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 516 sq. ft. True HEPA Filter Negative Air Ionizer, Wi-Fi App Control Honeywell Air Purifier 465 sq. ft. Dual HEPA & Carbon 5-Stage Filtration, High Efficiency Coway Airmega 150 26 sq. m True HEPA Filter Long Filter Life, Quiet Operation Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 400 sq. ft. True HEPA H13 Filter App & Voice Control, Energy Saving AGARO Royal Air Purifier 300 sq. ft. True HEPA H13 Filter 4-Stage Purification, CADR 300 m³/hr

FAQs Question : How often should I replace the filter in an air purifier? Ans : Filter replacement typically depends on the air purifier model and usage, but most HEPA filters need replacing every 6 to 12 months for optimal performance. Question : Can air purifiers help with allergies and asthma? Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can reduce allergens, pet dander, and dust, making them beneficial for those with allergies and asthma. Question : Do air purifiers remove odors as well as pollutants? Ans : Some models, especially those with activated carbon filters, are effective at neutralizing odors from cooking, pets, or smoke. Question : Is an air purifier effective for large open spaces? Ans : It depends on the purifier’s coverage area. For large open spaces, choose a model with a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and coverage area to ensure effectiveness. Question : Are air purifiers energy-efficient? Ans : Many modern air purifiers are energy-efficient, with options like low power consumption modes. Models with energy-saving certifications can further reduce electricity usage.