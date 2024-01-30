Keep your relationships charged this Valentines Day with the 8 best power banks

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and choosing the perfect can be a real head scratcher. The day celebrates love, affection and connection, and therefore, people go for gifts like chocolates, flowers, and even fancy dinners. These are good and the most popular gifting options, but in times driven by technology, it is best to gift something more utilitarian.

Power banks are a good gifting option, especially keeping in mind that smartphones and devices can run out of battery in the middle of the day. To ensure continued connection with your loved ones over the phone, gifting them a power bank can be a versatile solution. We have curated a list of the top power banks, apt for both wired and wireless charging. These gadgets come from reputed brands and ensure that your devices don't run out of charge. Check out the top options with the latest technology and compact size, making it easy for to travel with them.

1. URBN 10000 mAh Premium Magsafe Power Bank

The URBN premium black edition Magsafe power bank is exceptional with its 15W fast wireless charging and strong magnetic hold, ensuring devices stay charged and secure. The pass-through charging feature is a significant convenience, allowing simultaneous charging of the phone and power bank. Its compatibility with a wide range of devices, including iPhones and Androids, via Type C input/output, adds to its versatility. Manufactured in India with high-quality materials and a 1-year replacement warranty, it promises durability and reliability.

Specifications of URBN 10000 mAh Premium Magsafe Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Wireless Charging: 15W Fast Wireless Charging

Magnetic Hold: Strong with MagTag Ring for Non-Magsafe Mobiles

Charging Feature: Pass-Through Charging

Input/Output: Type C

Compatibility: Broad, including iPhones and Android devices

Build Quality: High-quality materials, Made in India

Warranty: 1-Year Replacement Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 15W fast wireless charging Limited to 10000 mAh capacity Strong magnetic hold with MagTag Ring May not adhere to all non-Magsafe surfaces

2. MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro

The MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro is a powerhouse in a compact form. Its 22.5W ultra-fast charging capability ensures devices are quickly ready to use. The light-weight and pocket-sized design make it highly portable. It supports Power Delivery 3.0 and comes with triple output ports, enhancing its versatility. A full recharge in 6 hours is relatively efficient, making it a reliable option for those on the go.

Specifications of MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro

Battery Capacity: 10000mAh (Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer)

Charging Speed: 22.5 Watt Fast Charging

Design: Super light-weight, Pocket-sized

Technology: Power Delivery 3.0

Output Ports: Triple

Charging Time: Approximately 6 hours

Input Ports: Dual (Micro-USB and Type C)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 22.5W ultra-fast charging Limited capacity for heavy users Lightweight and highly portable Only 10000mAh may not suffice for multiple device charging

3. Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank

The Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank is an excellent choice for power users. Its enormous 20000mAh capacity ensures multiple device charges. The 22.5W output and 18W fast charging input mean both your devices and the power bank itself charge quickly. The ability to charge three devices simultaneously is a significant advantage. Its vast compatibility and secure, reliable build, coupled with a classy design, make it a top choice. The 180-day warranty is a nice addition for peace of mind.

Specifications of Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh (Lithium-Polymer)

Output: 22.5W, Type C PD (Input & Output)

Charging Speed: 18W Fast Charging Input

Multiple Device Charging: Triple Output

Compatibility: Universal USB or Type-C devices

Safety Features: Multi-layer advanced chipset protection

Design: Premium, portable

Warranty: 180 Days

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 20000mAh capacity Size may be bulkier than smaller models 22.5W fast output & 18W fast input

4. Ambrane Mini Power Bank for iPhone

The Ambrane Mini Power Bank is an excellent choice for iPhone users, offering both wired and wireless charging options. Its 20W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities ensure fast and efficient power delivery. The strong magnetic hold is ideal for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, providing secure charging. Its compact size and premium metal build make it portable and durable. The 5000mAh capacity is sufficient for emergency use, and the 180-day warranty adds to its reliability.

Specifications of Ambrane Mini Power Bank for iPhone

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Wired Charging: 20W Max Output

Wireless Charging: 15W Output

Magnetic Hold: MagSafe compatible

Charging Options: USB-C (PD 3.0) & Wireless

Design: Ultra Slim, Premium Metal Build

Safety Features: Multi-layer chipset protection

Warranty: 180 Days

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 20W wired & 15W wireless charging 5000mAh may not be enough for heavy usage Strong magnetic hold for secure charging Primarily designed for iPhones (limited compatibility)

5. FLiX UltraCharge 20,000mAh QCPD Power Bank

The FLiX UltraCharge 20,000mAh QCPD Power Bank excels with its 22.5W Quick Charge Power Delivery, ensuring rapid charging. Its high-capacity battery is a major plus, providing multiple charges for various smartphones. The triple output and dual input ports add to its versatility, allowing simultaneous charging of three devices. Safety features and a substantial 400-day warranty underscore its reliability. Its compact and durable design makes it suitable for regular use and travel, while broad compatibility ensures it meets the needs of various device users.

Specifications of FLiX UltraCharge 20,000mAh QCPD Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W Power Delivery

Ports: Triple Output, Dual Input (USB C/B)

Compatibility: Wide range, including iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, Samsung S22, S23, Google Pixel 7, Oneplus

Safety Features: Over-current, electrostatic, overload protection, and temperature control

Design: Compact, Durable

Warranty: 400 Days

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 22.5W quick charge with high capacity Bulkier due to high capacity Can charge multiple devices simultaneously

6. boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank

The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank offers a 10000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, ideal for quick top-ups. Its 12-layer smart IC protection provides a safe charging experience. The dual USB A output ports allow for simultaneous device charging. The sleek aluminium alloy casing is both stylish and durable. The Pass-Through Simultaneous Charge-Discharge feature is a convenient addition, allowing the power bank to be charged while charging other devices.

Specifications of boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank

Battery Capacity: 10000mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5w Fast Charging

Ports: Two USB A Output

Safety Features: 12-Layer Smart IC Protection

Design: Aluminium Alloy Casing

Special Feature: Pass-Through Simultaneous Charge-Discharge

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast 22.5w charging capability Limited to 10000mAh capacity Simultaneous charging with two USB ports

7. Belkin 10000 mAh 15W PD 3.0 Slim Fast Charging Power Bank

Belkin's 10000 mAh power bank offers a solid blend of portability and power. With 15W PD 3.0, it charges devices quickly. The ability to charge three devices simultaneously is a notable feature. Its slim design makes it easy to carry, and the included USB-A to USB-C cable adds to its convenience. The LED indicator for power status and a 2-year warranty provide added value and assurance.

Specifications of Belkin 10000 mAh 15W PD 3.0 Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging Speed: 15W PD 3.0

Ports: 1 USB-C and 2 USB-A

Design: Slim, Portable

Additional Features: LED Indicator Light

Warranty: 2 Years, $2500 Connected Equipment Warranty

Included Accessory: USB-A to USB-C Cable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 15W PD 3.0 for fast charging 10000mAh may not suffice for high-demand devices Can charge 3 devices at once Slim design might limit battery capacity

8. Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 mAh Power Bank

The Portronics Luxcell 10K power bank combines style with functionality. Its 22.5W max output and 10,000 mAh capacity ensure efficient charging for your devices. The inclusion of both Type-C PD and Mach USB A ports allows for versatile charging options. The LED battery indicator is a practical addition for monitoring power levels. Its sleek design and lightweight construction make it easily portable. BIS certification and advanced chip protection layers offer a safe charging experience.

Specifications of Portronics Luxcell 10K Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Charging Speed: 22.5W Max Output

Ports: Type C PD Output, Mach USB-A Output, Type C Input

Design: Sleek, Compact with LED Battery Indicator

Safety: BIS Certified with Advanced Chip Protection

Additional: Wake Up Button

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High 22.5W charging speed 10000mAh capacity may not be enough for extensive use Dual port versatility (Type-C and USB-A)

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Charging Speed Battery Capacity Additional Feature URBN 10000 mAh Premium Magsafe Power Bank 15W Fast Wireless Charging 10000 mAh Strong Magnetic Hold MI 10000mAh Power Bank Pocket Pro 22.5 Watt Fast Charging 10000mAh Power Delivery 3.0 Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank 22.5W Fast Charging 20000 mAh Can Charge 3 Devices Simultaneously Ambrane Mini Power Bank for iPhone 20W Wired, 15W Wireless 5000mAh Strong Magnetic Hold FLiX UltraCharge 20,000mAh QCPD Power Bank 22.5W Quick Charge Delivery 20,000mAh Triple Output and Dual Input boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank 22.5w Fast Charging 10000mAh 12-Layer Smart IC Protection Belkin 10000 mAh 15W PD 3.0 Slim Fast Charging 15W PD 3.0 10000 mAh Charge 3 Devices Simultaneously Portronics Luxcell 10K 10000 mAh Power Bank 22.5W Max Output 10000 mAh Type-C PD and Mach USB A Ports

Best value for money

The Ambrane 20000 mAh Mini Power Bank offers the best value for money. Its high 20000mAh capacity at a reasonable price point is ideal for users who require extensive battery backup. The 22.5W fast charging output and the ability to charge three devices simultaneously make it a versatile choice. Additionally, the broad compatibility with various devices and the 180-day warranty provide both flexibility and security, making it an excellent investment for most users.

Best overall product

The FLiX UltraCharge 20,000mAh QCPD Power Bank emerges as the best overall product. It boasts a substantial 20,000mAh capacity coupled with a 22.5W Quick Charge Power Delivery, making it powerful and efficient. Its triple output and dual input ports enhance its usability, allowing the charging of multiple devices at once. The compact and durable design, broad device compatibility, and extensive 400-day warranty make it an outstanding choice for a wide range of users.

How to find the right power bank as a gift for Valentine's Day?

When selecting a power bank as a Valentine's Day gift, consider the recipient's lifestyle and device usage. For someone who uses their phone extensively, look for a power bank with a high battery capacity, ensuring they can recharge their device multiple times. Fast charging capability is crucial for quick top-ups, especially for those always on the go. Portability is key — a compact and sleek design makes the power bank easy to carry around. Additionally, consider the compatibility with the recipient's devices. If they use an iPhone, a power bank with MagSafe compatibility would be ideal. For Android users, look for one with USB-C and fast charging capabilities. Safety features and a warranty are also important to ensure the gift is not only thoughtful but also reliable and secure. Lastly, personalizing the gift with a colour or design that suits their style can add a special touch to your Valentine's Day present.

FAQs

Question : Can power banks damage phone batteries?

Ans : High-quality power banks are designed to be safe and should not damage phone batteries. However, using a low-quality or incompatible power bank may lead to issues like overheating or improper charging.

Question : How long do power banks last on average?

Ans : Power banks typically last for 2-3 years or around 300-500 charge cycles, depending on the quality of the battery and how often it's used.

Question : Can I bring a power bank on a plane?

Ans : Yes, power banks can be brought on planes, but they must be carried in carry-on luggage. There are restrictions on the battery capacity, usually up to 100Wh without special permission.

Question : How do I know when my power bank needs recharging?

Ans : Most power banks have LED indicators that show the remaining battery level. When these indicators are low or blinking, it's time to recharge the power bank.

Question : Can I charge my laptop with a power bank?

Ans : Yes, you can charge laptops with a power bank, provided the power bank has a high enough output (usually around 65W or higher) and the correct output port (like USB-C) that matches your laptop's charging requirements.

