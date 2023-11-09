Kent Alps air purifiers for protection against pollution: 5 options to consider

Kent Alps range of air purifiers can be your companion in curbing pollution indoors and having healthy and clean air to breathe. Check out the top 5 options to choose from and bring home one to tackle pollutions and health risks.

1. KENT 15002 Aura Air Purifier The KENT 15002 Aura Air Purifier is a breath of fresh air in your living space. Equipped with highly efficient HEPA technology, it ensures thorough purification by trapping harmful pollutants. The in-built ionizer enhances air quality, and the filter change indicator and air quality sensor add convenience. This purifier is a wise investment for a healthier home environment, combining advanced features with a touch control method. The one-touch child lock feature ensures safety, making it an ideal choice for families.

Specifications of KENT 15002 Aura Air Purifier: Filter Type: HEPA

Coverage Area: 290 sq. ft.

Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Highly efficient HEPA technology Limited coverage area In-built ionizer for improved air quality Filter replacement could be costly

Also read: Philips air purifiers to fight polluted air: Check out top 5 picks 2. KENT Aura Room Air Purifier 60-Watt with HEPA Technology The KENT Aura Room Air Purifier, with its 60-Watt power and HEPA technology, promises a breath of fresh air in your living spaces. Designed for rooms up to 29 sq. ft., this purifier boasts a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 18 m3/hr. It offers an efficient solution to combat dust, pollutants, and foul odours. The in-built ionizer further enhances air quality, while the one-touch child lock ensures safety. With a proven HEPA dust collection technology and a specially treated carbon filter, this purifier is a reliable addition to create a healthier home environment.

Specifications of KENT Aura Room Air Purifier: Purification Method: HEPA

CADR: 18 m3/hr

Control Method: Touch

Special Features: In-built ionizer, Child lock

Pros Cons Proven HEPA dust collection technology Limited coverage for larger rooms Specially treated carbon filter for odours Moderate CADR for its size

3. KENT ALPS 55-Watt Air Purifier The KENT ALPS 55-Watt Air Purifier is a powerhouse when it comes to purifying large living spaces, covering up to 463 sq. ft. With a combination of High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestant (HEPA) filter and an air ionizer, it tackles dust and pollutants effectively. The in-built filter change alarm and intelligent light sensor add convenience, signalling when it's time for a filter replacement and adapting purification based on the room's air quality. Investing in the KENT ALPS provides a smart solution for cleaner, healthier air in your home.

Coverage Area 463 sq. ft. / 43 sq. mtrs.

Special Features Filter Change Alarm, Intelligent Light Sensor

Pros Cons Effective for large rooms Bulky design Intelligent features for user convenience Higher power consumption

Also read: Amazon Extra Happiness Days: Top 5 deals on Air Purifiers for cars 4. KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier The KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier brings a blend of advanced technologies to your home. Featuring UV LED light to eliminate bacteria and viruses, along with HEPA Dust Collection Technology, it offers real-time monitoring of PM 2.5 levels. The intelligent air quality monitoring ensures a safe and purified environment. The sleek and user-friendly design adds convenience, making it suitable for rooms up to 43 sq. ft. During the upcoming Amazon sale, this air purifier stands as a reliable option to safeguard your living space.

Specifications of KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier: Purification Technology HEPA + UV LED Light

Special Features Real-time PM 2.5 Monitoring, Intelligent Design

Warranty 1 Year

Pros Cons UV LED for bacteria and virus elimination Limited coverage area Real-time monitoring for enhanced safety Slightly higher price range

5. KENT Alps+ Air Purifier The KENT Alps+ Air Purifier combines efficiency with real-time monitoring, ensuring cleaner air every time. With HEPA Filter Technology and Antibacterial Coating, it reduces PM 2.5 air pollution and displays the AQI in the room. The high CADR of 400 m3/hr makes it suitable for larger rooms. The additional UV purification feature enhances its capability to eliminate bacteria and viruses. This smart air purifier, with a filter change indicator and low noise operation, offers a comprehensive solution for your indoor air quality needs.

Specifications of KENT Alps+ Air Purifier: Purification Technology: HEPA Filter with Antibacterial Coating + UV Purification

Coverage Area: Suitable for bigger rooms

Special Features: Real-time PM 2.5 Monitoring, UV Purification, Low Noise

Warranty 1 Year

Pros Cons High CADR for larger rooms Slightly higher noise level Real-time monitoring and UV purification Replacement filters may add to maintenance

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 KENT 15002 Aura Air Purifier Highly Efficient HEPA Technology In-Built Ionizer Filter Change Indicator & Air Quality Sensor KENT Aura Room Air Purifier Proven HEPA Dust Collection Technology Inbuilt Ionizer One-touch Child Lock Feature KENT ALPS 55-Watt Air Purifier Proven HEPA Technology + Air Ionizer Intelligent Light Sensor Inbuilt Filter Change Alarm KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier UV LED Light for Bacteria & Virus Elimination Real-time PM 2.5 Monitoring High CADR and Activated Carbon Filter KENT Alps+ Air Purifier Real-time PM 2.5 Monitoring HEPA Dust Collection Technology High CADR of 400 m3/hr

Best value for money The KENT Aura Room Air Purifier stands out as the best value for money, offering proven HEPA technology, an inbuilt ionizer, and a child lock feature at an affordable price. This combination of features ensures effective air purification with added safety.

Best overall product The KENT Alps+ Air Purifier takes the crown for the best overall product. With real-time PM 2.5 monitoring, HEPA dust collection technology, and a high CADR of 400 m3/hr, it delivers comprehensive air purification. The additional UV purification feature and efficient design make it a top choice for creating a healthy indoor environment.

How to find the right air purifier? To find the right air purifier, consider factors such as room size, CADR, filter type, and additional features like UV purification. Assess your specific needs, whether it's dealing with allergies, odours, or pollutants. Look for HEPA filters for effective particle removal and activated carbon filters for odours. Ensure the purifier is suitable for your room size, and check the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for its efficiency. UV purification can be beneficial for killing bacteria and viruses. Read user reviews for real-world performance feedback. Lastly, factor in maintenance costs, including filter replacement. By considering these aspects, you can make an informed decision tailored to your air quality requirements.

FAQs Question : How often should I replace the filters in my KENT air purifier? Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies, but it's generally recommended every 6 to 12 months depending on usage and air quality. Question : Can I use KENT air purifiers in large living rooms? Ans : Yes, KENT offers models like ALPS 55-Watt and Alps+ with high CADR suitable for larger rooms. Question : Are KENT air purifiers noisy? Ans : KENT designs its air purifiers to operate quietly, ensuring minimal disturbance. Question : Do KENT air purifiers eliminate cooking odors? Ans : Yes, KENT air purifiers with activated carbon filters effectively reduce cooking odors. Question : Is UV purification safe in KENT air purifiers? Ans : Yes, KENT ensures safe UV purification, targeting harmful microorganisms without posing risks to users.

